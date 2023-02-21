“There will never be a lack of commitment” – Neymar makes confident claim about PSG’s dream of winning Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. has said that he and his side will do everything they can to win the UEFA Champions League.

For all their domestic success, the Parisians have never achieved continental glory. The closest they came to doing so was in the 2019-20 season when they lost 1-0 in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

Neymar, speaking before his recent ankle injury, acknowledged that winning the biggest prize in Europe is very difficult given the quality of their competitors. However, the Brazilian has defiantly said that his team will give it their all to win the tournament.

He said during an interview with Sambafoot (via PSG Talk):

“We all want to win. That’s why I won’t use the verb ‘can’, because that might sound like it’s easy, and it’s not. The biggest clubs and the biggest athletes in the world play in the Champions League.”

The former Barcelona forward added:

“What I can guarantee is that we will give our all in all the competitions we play, and we hope to win them all and win this title. I can say that there will never be a lack of commitment.”

As mentioned previously, Neymar is currently on the sidelines nursing an ankle injury. He picked that up during PSG's 4-3 win over LOSC Lille at the weekend in Ligue 1.

The Brazilian scored once and set up Kylian Mbappe in the first half to ensure the Parisians led 2-1 at the break. However, he was stretchered off in the 51st minute after seemingly twisting his ankle.

Neymar has recorded 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 games across competitions this term for Christophe Galtier's side.

PSG have couple of crucial fixtures coming up

PSG's form since the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been a concern, as they have won just seven of their 13 games across all competitions.

During this run, the team has exited the Coupe de France and seen their lead at the Ligue 1 summit dwindle to five points. They also face a 1-0 deficit ahead of the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich.

PSG have some crucial games in the coming weeks and an opportunity to rectify their errors from the start of the year. First up, they take on second-placed Olympique Marseille away in Ligue 1 on February 26. That will be followed by another league clash against Nantes on March 4.

Arguably PSG's most important game of the season so far will be on March 8. Christophe Galtier's men will travel to Germany for the second leg of their Champions League knockout tie against Bayern, needing a win to go through. Securing victories in these three matches will be imperative for the Parisians.

