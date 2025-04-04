"There will be news in the upcoming weeks" - Virgil van Dijk provides update on Liverpool contract situation

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk has opened up about his contract situation amid uncertainty over his future at Anfield. The Dutch defender's current deal with the Merseyside giants expires this summer and he has yet to sign a new contract.

Van Dijk was asked about his future in a Cadburys event after the Merseyside Derby, where Arne Slot's side beat Everton 1-0. The Liverpool defender insisted that there will be news soon but does not know whether it will positive or not.

The Netherlands captain also admitted that he loves playing for the Reds and also acknowledged that he is admired by the fans. He also insisted that he is not panicked about the situation. The 33-year-old said, as quoted by Empire of the Kop:

“I can’t say more than, there will be news in the upcoming weeks. Whether it’s positive or not, I have no idea at this point, well I don’t know. I mentioned it many times before, I said, I am calm, this is what happened many times before."

Van Dijk added:

“I love the club and the club loves me, I love playing for Liverpool, I love being round the boys each and every day. At this stage, I’m not really panicking whatsoever, so – let’s see.”

Van Dijk has been a key player for Liverpool since his reported £75 million switch from Southampton in January 2018. He has made 312 appearances for the Reds so far, helping them win eight trophies, including one Premier League and one Champions League.

Liverpool star wants to join Premier League side: Reports

Former scout Mick Brown has claimed that Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah is keen on a switch to Newcastle United this summer. He has claimed that the young defender is keen on getting regular minutes and therefore fancies a move to St. James' Park.

Brown has revealed that the Magpies wanted Quansah last summer and a move could be on the cards this summer. He told Football Insider, as quoted by Caught Offside:

“His chances are going to be limited at Liverpool. I picked Quansah out when he was in the youth team and I always thought he had the makings of becoming a top player. He’s got to a certain level in his career, but now I think he needs to push on again."

The former scout added:

“To do that, he’s got to be playing football at the top level. With the options they’ve got at Liverpool at the moment, it doesn’t look like he’ll be a regular any time soon, especially while they’re looking to sign new players there. So if he’s got the opportunity to go and play for Newcastle, I hear he wants to do that."

Brown concluded:

“He knows what’s best for his career, and at this stage is being able to play every week. It would be a tremendous move for him and for Newcastle, they’d be picking up a very promising young player if they could get it over the line."

Quansah has been a fringe player for Liverpool this season under Arne Slot having made 22 appearances across competitions. He featured 33 times for the Reds last season under Jurgen Klopp.

