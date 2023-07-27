"There will be tough decisions" - Mauricio Pochettino sends warning shot to Chelsea stars after 1-1 Newcastle draw 

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has issued a warning to the club's players following their pre-season draw against Newcastle. Speaking to the press after the game, the Argentinian spoke about the need of further cutting down on the squad.

He said:

“We need a squad size of 23, 24 or 25. I am sorry for some players, but there will be tough decisions to be made. First of all we need to define the squad.

“We are 29, 30 players here and it’s massive. At the moment the dynamic is really good. They are very good guys sharing a good time together. But it’s difficult because in every game maybe three, four, five players cannot play, and that makes the mood difficult.

“It’s about creating a squad with a good balance with people who have the opportunity to play and compete for a place. That is a challenge for us in the transfer window to build a good balance, and then if players are not happy because they believe they are not going to play, we will find a solution to fix the situation."

Chelsea have committed to a mass exodus of their players after suffering from a bloated squad last season. The Blues have allowed 12 first-team players from the previous campaign to leave, including the likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Kalidou Koulibaly. Further, Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been omitted from the pre-season squad to facilitate moves elsewhere.

The side have taken 29 players to the US, which includes a mix of new signings like Christopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto and Angelo Gabriel, while also having youthful players like Cesare Casadei and Andrey Santos. Academy prospect Lewis Hall and winger Angelo were the two players Pochettino could not find time for in the clash against Newcastle, which ended 1-1.

Reece James full of praise for new Chelsea signing

Jackson has dazzled in pre-season for Chelsea.

Chelsea defender Reece James has lauded new signing Nicolas Jackson. Speaking to NBC Sports, the full-back stated that he was impressed by the striker and claimed that he had big shoes to fill as the Blues' leading attacker.

“He’s got big shoes to fill. Chelsea’s No. 9 has got a big history. He’s come in at a good time. So far, he’s taken his chances, and he’s helping us at the top of the pitch,” James told NBC Sports.

The 22-year-old was signed from Villarreal for around €35 million and has looked like a shrewd piece of business until now. He has now scored in back-to-back games against Brighton and Newcastle United.