"There is a world left" - Barcelona manager Xavi believes Real Madrid can catch up to them despite 11-point gap at top of the table

Barcelona manager Xavi has played down their chances of winning the La Liga title after taking an 11-point lead over Real Madrid with a win over Villarreal. After 21 matches, Barcelona have 56 points, 11 more than Real Madrid who have a game in hand.

Speaking to the media (via MARCA) after the 1-0 win over Villarreal, the former midfielder said that Los Blancos can still catch up with them despite a healthy lead. He added that there is still a lot to play for in the league.

"Insurmountable? Not at all. There is a world left. But happy because we are on a very good run. We are very solvent, serious and supportive," Xavi said.

The 1-0 win over the Yello Submarine was the Catalan giants' fourth win with the same scoreline in their last six league matches. Expanding on recent narrow wins, the Spanish tactician said:

"We have had more than enough chances to score more goals, but many times it is the success of the team, which is not successful in the last pass, decision-making, shooting... we have been very clear, even in numerical superiority. We are a very offensive team although we won by the minimum".

Real Madrid will have the opportunity to cut the Balugrana's lead down to eight points when they face Elche on Wednesday, February 15.

Barcelona to welcome Manchester United for Europa League Round of 16 first leg

Xavi's Barcelona will next be in action on Thursday night when they welcome Erik ten Hag's Manchester United for the first leg of their Round of 16 Europa League tie.

The Blaugrana were forced to drop to the Europa League after finishing third in their UEFA Champions League group, while the Red Devils finished second in their Europa League group.

The competition provides a good opportunity for Xavi and Co to add a silverware to their cabinet this season along with La Liga, but they will have their task cut out against Ten Hag's men. The second leg of their last-16 tie is scheduled for Friday, February 24 at Old Trafford.

