"There's a lot of work to be done" - Frank Lampard sends warning to Mauricio Pochettino after final Chelsea game

Frank Lampard has warned Mauricio Pocehttino that the standards have dropped at Chelsea. He believes that the incoming manager needs to ensure the players are always at their best and do not drop off.

Chelsea finished the season 12th in the league this season, after winning just 11 of their 38 matches. The Blues could not go far in the cup competitions too and are finishing the season trophyless.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Lampard confirmed that he did not see standards at Chelsea this season. He first heaped praise on incoming manager Pochettino and said:

"I'm a big fan of Pochettino as a manager, I think he's a very good manager. But it's not about which individual it might be, it's about getting the right high level of manager. Pochettino's history tells you he works at clubs of this sort of level and then letting him get to work with the players he creates a solid identity in a team that can win more games. Those things aren't always overnight things, so we have to be careful with expectations a little bit."

When quizzed about the squad, Lampard was quick to state that the standards have dropped at the club:

"There's a lot of work to be done. That's my synopsis after six weeks, the basics that I keep talking about - standards are so relevant to this club at the minute. Standards collectively have dropped - I can be honest about that as it's my last game and I might not see some of them that much anyway! Standards as a collective for a club like Chelsea have to be at the maximum or you won't be physically competitive enough, or you won't be able to play at a high level, high speed the Premier League demands."

Chelsea agree deal with Mauricio Pochettino to become the next manager

Earlier this Sunday, Mauricio Pochettino signed his contract to become the next Chelsea manager. Matt Law of The Telegraph reported that the deal was agreed upon with the Argentine and he will begin his work soon.

Lampard exited his role as the caretaker manager after the 1-1 draw against Newcastle United on the final day of the season. The Blues legend was unable to help get the side back on track and has left the work to the incoming manager.

Fabrizio Romano has chimed in and added that Pochettino has penned a deal until 2026 and will begin work this week. Reports suggest the former Tottenham manager will take charge on June 1st, when his contract at PSG runs out.

