"These draws are rigged, they hate us" - Chelsea fans lose their minds as they find out FA Cup 3rd round opponents

Chelsea fans are reeling after their side drew Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup.

Graham Potter's side suffered a 2-0 defeat to the reigning Premier League champions in the third round of the Carabao Cup on 9 November.

Pep Guardiola's men outclassed them, and it was just one of many disappointing defeats for the Blues recently.

They have lost their last three fixtures across all competitions.

Unfortunately, for the Stamford Bridge faithful, they will once again come up against City in cup competition.

The FA Cup third-round draw has thrown up a tantalizing affair between the two Premier League heavyweights.

The two sides will go square off on 7 January at the Etihad Stadium.

Exasperated Chelsea fans have already accepted that their chances of winning a trophy this season have diminished due to their fixture against City.

Guardiola's side have lost just three matches in all competitions and will go into a clash with Potter's men as the favorites.

The Stamford Bridge outfit can take comfort from the fact that they eliminated City from the semi-finals of the FA Cup last season.

However, here are some reactions from Chelsea supporters on Twitter to a nightmare draw against the Cityzens:

CarefreeLewisG @CarefreeLewisG @CFCPys No cups this year then sigh @CFCPys No cups this year then sigh

Janty @CFC_Jantyy @CFCPys NAH CITY AGAIN THESE DRAWS ARE RIGGED THEY HATE US @CFCPys NAH CITY AGAIN THESE DRAWS ARE RIGGED THEY HATE US

Lunihan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @LunihanV1 @CFCPys well there goes our chances of winning any trophy this season @CFCPys well there goes our chances of winning any trophy this season

? @Btecrj @CFCPys I knew tuchel was doing his magic behind the scenes @CFCPys I knew tuchel was doing his magic behind the scenes 😭 https://t.co/nxAzzr2VaW

Chelsea's encounter with Manchester City is not the only intriguing FA Cup third-round draw

The holders host Wolves

Other intriguing clashes have been drawn for this year's FA Cup third-round draw aside from Chelsea's encounter with City.

Manchester United will host Everton at Old Trafford on 7 January at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils beat Frank Lampard's side 2-1 at Goodison Park earlier this season.

However, the Toffees defeated United both home and away in the league in the 2021-22 campaign.

Meanwhile, FA Cup holders Liverpool will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will travel to the Kassam Stadium to face EFL League One outfit Oxford United.

The full list of FA Cup third-round ties to be played on 7 January:

Preston v Huddersfield

Middlesbrough v Brighton

Chesterfield v West Brom

Manchester City v Chelsea

Charlton or Stockport v Walsall

Boreham Wood v Accrington

Tottenham v Portsmouth

Derby v Barnsley

Cardiff v Leeds

Brentford v West Ham

Bournemouth v Burnley

Coventry v Wrexham

Norwich v Blackburn

Aston Villa v Stevenage

Luton v Wigan

Oxford v Arsenal

Fleetwood v QPR

Liverpool v Wolves

Grimsby v Burton

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v Leicester

Forest Green v Birmingham

Bristol City v Swansea

Hartlepool v Stoke

Hull v Fulham

Palace v Southampton

Millwall v Sheffield United

Shrewsbury v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle

Manchester United v Everton

Reading v Watford

Ipswich v Rotherham

