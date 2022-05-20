“These guys ain’t even Norwich quality lately” – Chelsea fans amused by drastic ‘decline’ of 2 star players following 1-1 draw against Leicester

Chelsea all but cemented third place after a 1-1 draw with Leicester City on May 19 but fans were unimpressed with N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy.

The Blues spurned a host of chances against Leicester in a Premier League clash which Thomas Tuchel's side really should have won.

James Maddison grabbed the owner with a fantastic fifth-minute strike which seemingly woke the Stamford Bridge crowd.

Chelsea were wholly dominant from there on out. They grabbed an equalizer in the 34th minute through Marcos Alonso, who volleyed the ball in following an astute cross from Reece James. They took 20 shots, seven of which were on target but could not find the winner.

The performances of N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy have been majorly criticized by Blues fans.

Kante has rotated throughout the season and hasn't perhaps shown the high standards of previous years this time out. Meanwhile, Mendy's season has been plagued with some questionable goalkeeping that looks to have continued against the Foxes.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to the two players' displays against Leicester City:

MOHNICE ⚔️ @Mohnice_ The Mendy and Kante decline isn't getting the attention it should. These guys ain't even Norwich quality lately The Mendy and Kante decline isn't getting the attention it should. These guys ain't even Norwich quality lately

CE ✍️ @CatenaccioEra I’ll be honest, Kante is the most washed player i’ve ever seen. It’s an even more drastic decline than Ivanovic. I don’t even want to slander or criticize him. It just isn’t even funny. Please just sell him I’ll be honest, Kante is the most washed player i’ve ever seen. It’s an even more drastic decline than Ivanovic. I don’t even want to slander or criticize him. It just isn’t even funny. Please just sell him

retro @peakblues The Mendy and Kante decline is unreal.. 🥹 The Mendy and Kante decline is unreal.. 🥹 https://t.co/h1cof3DHtk

Mr Morale. @IdyanCFC Ffs kante has fallen off heavily. Ffs kante has fallen off heavily.

JEFF TYMER 🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Jeff_Tymer_ Even though I’m not a Chelsea fan but Chelsea need a Reliable Goalkeeper. Mendy’s Magic is over. He can’t even catch his own Balls Even though I’m not a Chelsea fan but Chelsea need a Reliable Goalkeeper. Mendy’s Magic is over. He can’t even catch his own Balls

a @fmblethebag kante has gotten away with an abysmal season kante has gotten away with an abysmal season

𝓞𝓶𝓸'𝓸𝓫𝓪🤴 @Real_Omoakin



Last season Mendy save that without doubt @ChelseaFC That’s on Alonso and Mendy.Last season Mendy save that without doubt @ChelseaFC That’s on Alonso and Mendy.Last season Mendy save that without doubt

Rara Avis™ @Tzar_Marc Edouard Mendy is absolute utter shite.



An idiot of a goalkeeper.



Goshhhhh. Edouard Mendy is absolute utter shite.An idiot of a goalkeeper.Goshhhhh.

Thomas, Not Tuchel @Tuchel_era Mendy has been as bad has Kepa was under Lampard. Mendy has been as bad has Kepa was under Lampard.

Leicester carve out a hard-earned draw against Chelsea

Two brilliant first-half goals cancel one another out

Coming off the back of a demoralizing penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup final, Chelsea were looking to bounce back with a win over Leicester.

The Blues got off to the worst start possible when James Maddison struck his 17th goal of the season in the fifth minute.

The English midfielder drove forward after a long ball over the top from Kasper Schmeichel before cutting onto his right foot and sending a sweet strike past Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea reacted quickly, with Reece James a constant threat on the right-hand side. It was his brilliant cross that set-up Marcos Alonso who made no mistake with a powerful volley.

Thomas Tuchel's side would then spend the rest of the game trying to find a winner and had a huge opportunity in the 61st minute.

The Blues raced forward with Romelu Lukaku collecting it on the right side of Leicester's box.

The Belgian striker sent a pass through to Christian Pulisic and with the goal gaping, the American could only manage to send his strike agonizingly wide of the post.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers had only managed to beat Chelsea in two of their twenty prior meetings and that did not change tonight. But neither did it increase confidence in the squad at Tuchel's disposal, with there being glaring issues for the German to attend to in the upcoming transfer window.

Nevertheless, his Stamford Bridge side look to have confirmed a third-place finish. It would take Tottenham Hotspur to make up a 18-goal deficit on the final day to usurp the Blues.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit