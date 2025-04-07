“These are internal discussions” - Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk provides huge update on contract status at Anfield 

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk has provided a major update on his contract situation with the Merseyside club. The Dutchman's current deal at Anfield expires in the summer and his future has been the subject of speculation.

Following Liverpool's surprise 3-2 loss against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday, April 6, Van Dijk was questioned regarding his contract situation. The Netherlands international claimed that there has been progress in discussions. He added that he loves the club and the fans and insisted that he wants to make them happy.

Van Dijk told reporters, as quoted by RTE:

"There is progress, yeah. Listen, these are internal discussions and we’ll see. I love the club, I love the fans and they were there for us again [at Fulham]. We wanted to reward them but I ask them to be there again on Sunday and make the stadium an amazing venue like always for us."

Virgil van Dijk has been instrumental in Liverpool's success over the years since his reported £75 million switch from Southampton in January 2018. He has made 313 appearances for the Reds to date, helping the club win eight trophies.

Along with Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold's contracts also expire this summer. The latter is reportedly set to join Real Madrid on the free transfer but Salah's future is still up in the air.

Liverpool considering move for Ligue 1 striker: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Lille striker Jonathan David, who is set to be available on a free transfer. As reported by Empire of the Kop (via TEAMtalk), the Merseyside giants have approached the 25-year-old's representatives.

David has emerged as one of the most coveted players in the game, attracting interest from almost every top European side. Barcelona, West Ham United, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal are all reportedly keen on signing the Canadian.

David has been excellent for Lille since joining the Ligue 1 side in 2020 from Gent for a reported €30 million fee. He has 107 goals and 27 assists in 225 games for the French side so far and helped them win two major honours including one Ligue 1 title.

The attacker's current deal at Stade Pierre-Mauroy expires this summer and he reportedly has no intention of renewing. Such a prolific attacker being available on a free transfer has attracted the attention of Liverpool and several other top clubs.

