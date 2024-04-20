"These are serious questions that need to be answered" - David Ornstein claims Arsenal star could be heading for exit soon

Popular journalist David Ornstein feels star striker, Gabriel Jesus will leave Arsenal this summer amid concerns about his mediocre performance and frequent injuries.

Speaking on The Athletic FC podcast, Ornstein mentioned that Jesus has been suffering from multiple injuries at the club. The attacker's 'goal output' is not as much as Arsenal or he would have expected.

“Gabriel Jesus, has time moved past him at Arsenal? Because he’s been suffering from this recurring knee injury, or multiple injuries. His goal output is not what he would expect or Arsenal would expect. And we know he’s capable of those amazing moments like Manchester United at home this season,” Ornstein said.

Ornstein also explained that if the Gunners decide to bring in a 'top-level striker' in the upcoming transfer window, they will have to at least 'consider any outside interest' for Gabriel Jesus.

“But they’ve become so infrequent that if Arsenal are going to be bringing in a top level striker, you do imagine that they would have to at least consider any outside interest in Gabriel Jesus. Even if it doesn’t materialise, even if you know, he gets fit and shows his versatility, because he can also play wide… these are serious questions that need to be answered,” explained David Ornstein.

Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus reportedly for £45m from Manchester City in the summer of 2022

In July 2022, Arsenal signed Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus for a reported fee of £45 million from Manchester City. In his last season at City, Jesus scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 43 appearances. He scored eight goals in the Premier League, four in the Champions League, and one in the FA Cup.

However, Jesus has not been up to the mark with his performance since joining the Gunners. Reports suggest that Arteta is considering sending the Brazilian on loan, with keen interest from clubs like Juventus. In the current season, Jesus has eight goals and six assists to his name in 31 appearances.

The Gunners could be heading for multiple transfers this summer, with a striker and a midfielder being key targets. They were knocked out of the Champions League this week after a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the second leg of the quarterfinals (3-2 on aggregate).

After their 0-2 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League, Arsenal are not in the most favorable position in the Premier League either, with Pep Guardiola's Man City having the upper hand at the top of the table. The North London club are 71 points strong in the league, trailing top-placed City by two points.

