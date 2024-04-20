Barcelona face €60 million battle with Manchester United and Bayern Munich for key transfer target - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to face stern opposition from Manchester United and Bayern Munich as they hope to complete a deal for midfielder Dani Olmo. The Spaniard has had an impressive stint since emerging at RB Leipzig and has attracted interest from a number of Europe's top clubs.

Former academy prodigy Olmo was on the books at Barcelona until the age of 15, when he moved to Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb. The Spaniard made his professional bow for the Croatian club and went on to make 124 senior appearances for the club.

Dani Olmo moved to Germany with RB Leipzig in January 2020 and has seen his stocks rise since then, earning multiple Spain caps. His form has brought him back to the radar of his boyhood club, who are looking to add quality to their attacking unit.

Mundo Deportivo reports that La Blaugrana have his name penciled down as one of their chief targets ahead of next season. However, they will have to deal with competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester United for the versatile 25-year-old's services.

Leipzig have sold some of their leading attacking talent in recent windows, including Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai, for tidy sums. They have included a €60 million release clause in Olmo's contract at the club, making it easy for suitors to reach an agreement with the club.

Having lost the Bundesliga title this season, Bayern Munich are likely to turn to their rivals and pick some of their best players this summer. Similarly, Manchester United are keen on strengthening their squad to enable them to challenge for honours regularly.

Dani Olmo has scored eight goals and provided five assists for RB Leipzig in 22 appearances across competitions this season. The midfielder is said to be interested in a return to the Nou Camp, where he spent his formative years.

Barcelona target Julian Nagelsmann signs Germany extension

Barcelona managerial target Julian Nagelsmann has signed a contract extension to remain in charge of the Germany national team until 2026 (via BBC). The former Bayern Munich manager was one of the leading names linked with the soon-to-be vacant position at Barcelona.

Nagelsmann was sacked from his role as Bayern Munich manager in 2023 and was soon named as the manager of the Germany national team. He has managed to impress after a rocky start and has been rewarded with a longer contract.

Barcelona are now looking inward at options to fill the role once Xavi leaves the club after this season. One name that has been mentioned is U-19 manager Rafael Marquez, who played for the club in the past (via Football Espana).

