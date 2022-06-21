"They are actually nowhere near Manchester City" - Pat Nevin comments on Liverpool's latest activity in the transfer market and Calvin Ramsay signing

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has noted the importance of Calvin Ramsay’s signing, claiming that without their fullbacks Liverpool are no match for Manchester City.

Ramsay, who has joined from Aberdeen, is set to provide cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold from next season onwards.

The Reds have signed 18-year-old Ramsay for a £6.5 million fee, paying £4 million up front and committing to pay the remaining £2.5 million in the form of add-ons (via Sky Sports).

Ramsay, who came up through Aberdeen's youth academy, featured in 33 games for the Scottish club in the 2021-22 season, recording one goal and nine assists.

Ramsay's signing pales in comparison to the multi-million deals we have seen lately, but Nevin believes his arrival is of utmost importance, as he'd give Alexander-Arnold some breathing room.

Highlighting the fullbacks' contribution to the Merseysiders' game, Nevin told BBC Sport (via Empire of the Kop):

"If you take the assists from the Liverpool full-backs out of their team, they are actually nowhere near Manchester City, so they know the importance of those positions.

"They'll want someone who can come in when Trent Alexander-Arnold is not available or needs a rest – and remember the extraordinary number of games Liverpool have been playing.

"If he does well and improves quickly, I think he'll get opportunities this season. It may only be the Carabao Cup, but that is still a competition you want to play in. If you look at their squad, I don't think, apart from Trent, they've got anyone specifically set up to play that position."

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a dependable source of assists for Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold has emerged as Liverpool's creator-in-chief in the last few seasons. Since being fully integrated into the team (2018-19 season), the Englishman has been popping up with decisive assists on cue.

In the 2018-19 campaign, he managed to provide 12 assists in 29 Premier League appearances. The following season, he bagged 13 assists in 38 appearances, helping the Reds to the Premier League title.

In the last two seasons, he has clocked 19 assists in 68 Premier League appearances. Without him firing on all cylinders, the Reds struggle to create chances, and for him to be at his best, it is important not to overwork him.

Having secured Calvin Ramsay's services, Jurgen Klopp will now be free to give his star full-back a breather whenever he needs it.

That way, the 23-year-old should be in better shape going into the grueling business end of the campaign, boosting Liverpool's chances of snagging a trophy or two.

