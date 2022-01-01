"They can't afford to do that" - Mark Lawrenson predicts the result for Chelsea vs Liverpool in the Premier League

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson predicts a tightly contested 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League on the 2nd of January 2022.

Lawrenson has stated that Liverpool haven't been at their usual best for quite some time now but have still managed to win some games. However, the Reds did suffer a 1-0 loss to Leicester City in their last game of 2021. Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Mark Lawrenson said:

"Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was right when he said they lost at Leicester on Tuesday because they weren't at their usual level, but they have had a few of those performances recently. The Reds have got away with it a few times and won anyway, but it has cost them when they have dropped points - and they cannot afford to do that if they want to win the league."

The 64-year-old pundit believes Chelsea have an important January ahead as they take on Manchester City after their game against Liverpool. Despite their recent run of underwhelming results, Lawrenson predicts the Blues still have plenty to offer in the Premier League. He added:

"Chelsea's next Premier League game after this one is at Manchester City, so this is a very big moment in their season. They are not having a great time either, but I don't think they are quite done yet."

Mark Lawrenson predicts Chelsea vs Liverpool will end in a draw, a result which would suit Manchester City. Although he believes the two sides will have a better second half of the season, it might be too late to catch Pep Guardiola's side in the title race:

"Both teams really need a win to kickstart their challenge, so that's why I am going with a draw. It's a result that will suit City far more. We will see Liverpool and Chelsea back in form in the second half of the season, for sure. By then, though, City's lead at the top might be into double digits."

Manchester City have a upper hand over Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League title race

As things stand, the Premier League is Manchester City's to lose. The defending champions are six points clear of both Liverpool and Chelsea at the halfway point of the season.

Manchester City have been rampant in the Premier League. The Cityzens have won ten consecutive games in the league and look tough to beat. Liverpool and Chelsea, on the other hand, have dropped points in recent games. The Reds drew 2-2 against Tottenham Hotspur before losing to Leicester City.

Chelsea, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in their last fixture.

