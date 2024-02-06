"They didn't agree with my views" - Robin van Persie explains why he quit Arsenal for Manchester United

Former Premier League striker Robin van Persie has opened up on his decision to leave Arsenal and join rivals Manchester United. The Dutchman threw away his legacy at the Emirates when he switched the Gunners for Old Trafford back in 2012.

After eight years at Arsenal, where he also served as the skipper for a while, Van Persie left for Manchester United in 2012 in a deal worth reported £24 million. The Dutchman made an immediate impact at Old Trafford, scoring 30 goals and providing 15 assists in 48 games in the 2012-13 season.

RVP won the Golden Boot in the Premier League for scoring 26 goals in 38 games. He registered 15 assists as well in the league and helped United canter to the league title, winning it by a margin of nine points.

Now, the former Netherlands striker has opened up on why he decided to call it time at the Emirates and join Sir Alex Ferguson's side. The 102-time capped former Dutch international claimed that he was not offered a new deal by the Gunners.

Speaking on The High Performance Podcast, Van Persie said, as quoted by The Daily Star:

"But I can promise you on my kids if someone comes with proof that Arsenal offered me a deal, I will give you a million [pounds] now, today. It was Arsenal's decision not to offer me a deal and that is up to them. After many conversations, it became clear that we had different ideas about the club."

The Feyenoord youth team manager added:

"I had seven points where I thought Arsenal could improve and in my opinion those seven points they should start dealing with them straight away to be able to compete with the best teams. It doesn't really matter what points they are, what matters is that Ivan [Gazidis] decided that he didn't agree with one single point of those seven points - which is fair enough."

Van Persie also insisted that he is happy that he joined Manchester United and said:

"So taking that information on board, Arsenal doesn't offer me a deal, they didn't agree with my views - which were only to help, honest views of how the club should move forward - that is a very clear message. For me it is not an issue anymore, that's life."

He added:

"That's life at the top clubs, businesses make decisions and players as well in this case do as well. I'm perfectly happy with how it ended up, I went to United, we won the league, so it's perfectly fine for me."

Van Persie scored 132 goals and provided 58 assists in 278 games for Arsenal while scoring 58 goals and producing 21 assists in 105 games for Manchester United. He won two trophies at both clubs and was named PFA Players' Player of the Year once.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville questions Arsenal's title credentials

Manchester United legend and television pundit Gary Neville has remarked that Arsenal might miss out on the Premier League title once again this season. Mikel Arteta's side beat league leaders Liverpool 3-1 at the Emirates on Sunday, February 4 but Neville is unsure whether they can go all the way or not.

Nevile claimed that Arsenal are a brilliant team but are not ruthless in front of goal which could let them down. Speaking on Sky Sports after the Arsenal vs Liverpool game, Neville opined:

"I think Arsenal actually when I watched them are a better team than Liverpool. But I think Liverpool are more ruthless team. They're more ruthless in the final third. And I think that could just cost them at the end."

He added:

"I mean, at the start of the season said I thought Arsenal would win the league but still there's so many signs today of Arsenal not having that killer instinct in the final part of the pitch that I think at some point in the last part of this season is going to hurt them."

The former Manchester United defender concluded:

"So for me, they're a really well coached team, their system is good, that way of playing is good, but just that really important last bit, they've got Jota, they've got Salah, they've got Gakpo, they've got Diaz, they've got so much threat Liverpool."

Despite their loss, Liverpool remain top of the table with a two-point lead over Mikel Arteta's side as well as Manchester City, with the latter playing one game less.