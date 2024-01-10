“They also said about Manchester United last summer” - Barcelona star plays down Bayern Munich transfer links

Barcelona centre-back Ronand Araujo has said that he has his focus on his current club despite transfer links with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Araujo, 25, has been a key first-team regular for the reigning La Liga champions. The Uruguay international has made 131 appearances across competitions since the 2019-20 season, contributing eight goals and three assists.

Despite contracted to the Camp Nou side till 2026, Araujo has been the subject of attention from many top clubs, including Bayern Munich (as per Cadena SER via Barca Blaugranes).

As per the report, Barca - despite struggling finances - are ready to turn down a €100 million offer for Araujo from the Bavarians. Commenting on the interest from Bayern, Araujo said that he's used to interest from top clubs, having been linked with Manchester Unied last summer.

“Every transfer window, we have stories about me," said Araujo (as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Reiterating his commitment and responsiblity as the Barca captain, he continued:

"They also said about Man United last summer. My focus is on Barcelona. I’m doing my best for Barca, 100%. It’s a privilege to wear the captain’s armband. I feel the responsibility.”

Araujo has started 15 of 18 games across competitions this season for Barca, including 13 in the league, where they're third in the standings. Xavi's side are seven points behind the leading pair of Real Madrid and Girona (both 45 points) after 19 games.

What's next for Ronald Araujo and Barcelona?

Barcelona have made a good start to the year, winning both games across competitions.

After winning 2-1 at Las Palmas in the league on January 5, the Blaugrana won 3-2 at Barbastro on Sunday (January 7) in their Copa del Rey. They're next in action in the Spanish Super Cup, where they take on Osasuna in the second semifinal on Thursday (January 11) in Riyadh.

Manager Xavi's 25-man squad for the tournament includes the injured trio of Joao Cancelo, Inigo Martinez and Pedri. The Blaugrana are the defending champions, beating Real Madrid 3-1 in the final last year.