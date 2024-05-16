"They always produce when they are under pressure" - Chris Sutton predicts scoreline for Manchester City vs West Ham

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton has predicted Manchester City will defeat West Ham United at the Etihad on the final day of the season (May 19). In doing so, they'll claim their sixth Premier League trophy in the last seven years and their fourth consecutive one.

The two-horse race for the Premier League title has entered its last stretch. The Cityzens have a massive edge over title-chasers Arsenal. The Gunners need Pep Guardiola's men to drop points to claim their first league title in two decades.

However, as per Sutton, that will remain a pipe dream. The former Aston Villa talisman wrote that Manchester City have always performed under pressure, having won four of their last seven titles on the last day of the season. He believes this time will be no different and predicted Manchester City to score five goals past the Hammers' defense, which already looks in shambles.

Here's what he wrote in his column for BBC Sport, predicting a 5-0 win for City:

"Four of City's seven Premier League triumphs have gone down to the final day, and they went at least one goal down in three of them. This one will be different, because I don't just think City will win, I am expecting them to wrap it up early and seal a record fourth Premier League title in a row without any last-day drama.

"Like most people, I am sick of them winning but you have to admire them because they are an absolute machine."

The 51-year-old wrote that City's performance against Tottenham Hotspur was a prototype of how well City have played over the years. Spurs put a lot of pressure on the defending champions in a must-win game for the Cityzens. However, Erling Haaland certainly had other plans and bagged a brace as they won 2-0. It also took his tally of goals to 38 across 43 matches across all competitions this season.

Sutton wrote:

"They are a remarkable group of players to keep going on these runs of results that take them to the title season after season. I know I am talking about them as if they have already won it but I don't see any other outcome, because of how relentless they are, and their resilience, quality and mental strength."

"Everyone talks about the Premier League being the best in the world and part of the reason for that is because it is the most competitive. City have come through some difficult games this season, but they always produce when they are under pressure."

Title-contenders Arsenal will face Everton at home on the last day of the season on May 19.

Manchester City will play Manchester United in the final of the FA Cup

While the Cityzens are just a match away from creating history, they're also a match away from winning the FA Cup for the second consecutive time.

Manchester City face bitter rivals Manchester United in the final of the domestic cup on May 25 at Wembley Stadium in London. Guardiola's men were hoping to bag a treble for the second consecutive season. However, their hopes ended following their UEFA Champions League quarter-final loss against Real Madrid on penalties.

Nevertheless, Manchester City could walk away with two trophies should they beat the Hammers in the Premier League and Manchester United in the FA Cup final.