“They aren’t influenced by money” – Nasser Al-Khelaifi opens up on turning down €180 million Real Madrid offer after trusting Mbappe and family on PSG extension

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has revealed that he turned down a €180 million offer for Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid last summer.

He stated in an interview with Marca that he has a very good relationship with the player. He also claimed knew instinctively that the Frenchman would extend his stay at PSG.

He emphasized that the player and his family are not influenced by money. He complimented Mbappe, adding that the player only thinks about playing and winning.

Mbappe signed a new three-year contract with PSG in May, worth almost €50 million per year (as per Mirror). He was heavily linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid near the end of the 2021-22 campaign before signing a new contract with the Parisians.

His decision proved to be a controversial issue and Madrid were left red-faced after Mbappe's U-turn. La Liga even filed a complaint with UEFA against the club for potentially breaching FFP (Financial Fair Play) regulations.

Al-Khelaifi, who certainly played a key role in retaining Mbappe's services, told Marca:

"I turned down 180 million [euros] last summer from Real Madrid because I knew Kylian wanted to stay at PSG. I know him very well, I know what he and his family want, and they aren't influenced by money."

He added:

"He has chosen to play here for his city, his club and his country, and for the sporting project. He only thinks about playing and winning."

PSG and Real Madrid have traded a lot of players in recent years but the Ligue 1 giants could not afford to lose Mbappe

There have been several high-profile transfers between Real Madrid and Paris in recent years. Former Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos joined the Ligue 1 side last season. He reunited with former teammates Angel Di Maria, Achraf Hakimi, and Keylor Navas in Paris.

Hence, Real Madrid expected the deal for Mbappe, who did not agree to a new contract with Les Parisiens until May, to be finalized smoothly.

Mbappe was the top goalscorer (28 goals) and the top assist-provider (17 assists) in Ligue 1 last season. He will turn 24 in December and has his best years ahead of him. So losing the player on a free transfer would've been a bad deal for the French giants.

They made him the highest-paid player in the team, which includes Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi. They left no stone unturned in convincing him to stay at the club.

