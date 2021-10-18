"They are the benchmark" – Thomas Tuchel feels Chelsea must improve further to reach Liverpool and Manchester City levels

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hailed Liverpool and Manchester City as the benchmarks in the Premier League. The German claims they are the favorites for the title this season but wants his side to challenge the two.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are the bookies' favorites for the Premier League title this season. The trio have also been backed by pundits around the world, while a few backed Manchester United following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to the media after the Brentford win, Thomas Tuchel said he wanted his players to improve and reach the standards set by Liverpool and Manchester City.

"In general, Liverpool and Manchester City have proved throughout the last years that they are the benchmark in terms of quality and consistency. They have shown us in the last years what it takes to be able to become champions.

"It was a race between the two teams and this is the benchmark and we have to improve in every aspect of the game - that includes defence and offence - because the game is a complex one. We will not stop trying to create more for our strike."

'Chelsea not favorites for the Premier League,' says Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has done his best to take the pressure off himself and his players by claiming Chelsea are not the favorites for the Premier League title.

The manager claimed Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United were ahead of his side, and the Blues will remain the fourth favorite side to win the league trophy.

"To be totally honest, I see us [Chelsea] as the number four, that cannot be the favourite in the next year. They have to close the gap to three, two and one.

"We said during the campaign in the last half-year we set the bar high and look to close gaps during 90 minutes, and that's what we'll try to continue.

"This is the Premier League, a tough competition. It's on us, we are in this role and in the role of the hunters, we have to close the gap to Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United."

After eight games, Chelsea are at the top of the table but have Liverpool and Manchester City right behind them.

