"They were the best 2 players on the pitch" - Paul Merson urges Chelsea to sign Premier League duo

Former Premier League player Paul Merson believes Chelsea should sign Brighton & Hove Albion duo Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella.

The Blues know the quality both players would bring to the table following their recent fixture against the Seagulls. Cucurella laid out the assist for Danny Welbeck's stoppage-time equaliser while Bissouma pulled the strings in midfield.

According to Merson, Chelsea are stuck in a 'treacle', and could do with additions to their squad. He said (as quoted by Metro):

"Chelsea were flying, but it’s different now; they’re struggling. If I was Chelsea, I would go and get Cucurella; I would definitely go and get him, and I would get Bissouma. I know people will say they play for Brighton; they were the best two players on the pitch, in my opinion."

Merson also drew comparisons between Thomas Tuchel's side and Premier League leaders Manchester City, saying:

"I went the other night (against Brighton); you watch Man City play, and it’s ping, ping, ping. You watch Chelsea, and it’s hard. They got well beat the other night. They drew, but Brighton were outstanding."

The 1-1 draw against Brighton left Chelsea already eight points adrift of Pep Guardiola's side in the title race. Manchester City extended that lead to 11 points with a last-gasp 2-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Chelsea take on Liverpool in blockbuster Premier League clash

Chelsea will host third-placed Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League. Both teams have had several memorable meetings in the past, and will know just how key this game is.

The Blues are in the midst of a blip in form, having won just one of their last four league fixtures. Chelsea have been massively affected by injuries and COVID-19, both of which will continue to be a factor in this game as well.

Paul Merson says Chelsea vs Liverpool tomorrow will be a massive decider in dumping one of them out of the title race 🗣 "Whoever loses tomorrow is completely and utterly out of the title race, one hundred million percent there is no come back."Paul Merson says Chelsea vs Liverpool tomorrow will be a massive decider in dumping one of them out of the title race https://t.co/kwVQuy5xHi

Tuchel's side will definitely be without Ben Chilwell and Reece James, while Romelu Lukaku could also miss out after his interview shenanigans. It remains to be seen if Andreas Christensen and Christian Pulisic, both of whom picked up knocks against Brighton, will feature.

Meanwhile, Liverpool themselves have not been at their marauding best in recent games. The Reds enter this clash having lost their last game against Leicester City in the Premier League.

Manager Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, will miss this game due to a COVID-19 scare, while three more unnamed players having also contracted the virus. Thiago Alcantara and Takumi Minamino are unlikely to feature due to injuries, while Andy Robertson is suspended.

