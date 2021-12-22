Mikael Silvestre rates Arsenal and Manchester United's Premier League top 4 chances

Former France international Mikael Silvestre has said Manchester United will finish above Arsenal at the end of the ongoing Premier League season. Silvestre has claimed that Manchester United will qualify for the Champions League ahead of Arsenal based on the quality of players they have.

The Frenchman believes the presence of players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire make United superior to Arsenal. According to Silvestre, five-time Champions League winner Cristiano Ronaldo is the key to a top-4 finish in the English league. In an interview with Express Sport, Silvestre said:

“I’m going to pick Manchester United. Arsenal are in form but I’m going to pick Manchester United. They have better players and they have Cristiano Ronaldo, they have England’s second captain in Harry Maguire and they’ve got leaders that are dying to win trophies.”

Silvestre also spoke at length about Anthony Martial's situation at Manchester United. He suggested Marital train hard and look for a move to a club where he will fit in.

UnitedReds @UnitedRedscom According to The Telegraph, Ralf Rangnick believes that Anthony Elanga can replace Anthony Martial should the Frenchman call it quits at Old Trafford. #MUFC According to The Telegraph, Ralf Rangnick believes that Anthony Elanga can replace Anthony Martial should the Frenchman call it quits at Old Trafford. #MUFC https://t.co/V0qGw1SFra

The 27-year-old was meant for big things when he arrived at Old Trafford from Monaco but his stint at the English club has been a mixed journey so far. While Martial has been inconsistent, the frequent changing of managers has meant limited playing time for the Frenchman.

Speaking on the situation with Martial, Silvestre added:

“I know what it’s like when you feel you’re not loved or appreciated, you feel a need to move on. But if you’re top, the manager will play you. Top in training, top on the pitch. You’ve got to show it in training, if not it’s easy to find excuses.''

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's absence could cost Arsenal in the top-four race

Arsenal could lose their top-4 position in the English Premier League table to Manchester United if star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues his poor run of form if and when he returns to the team. The Arsenal striker has just four goals to his name and is currently serving a punishment for a disciplinary breach.

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United have two games in hand as they sit in the 6th position, trailing the Gunners by just five points. If Ralf Rangnick maintains his winning streak in the next two fixtures, Manchester United will enter the top-4 of the table after a below-par start to the season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar