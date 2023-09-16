"They are the biggest threat" - Graeme Souness makes bold Premier League title statement involving Liverpool

Liverpool icon Graeme Souness has backed the Reds to either win the Premier League or finish as runners-up this season.

Jurgen Klopp's men have made a superb start to the campaign following a disappointing fifth-placed finish last season. His side have gone unbeaten, beating Bournemouth 3-1, Newcastle United 2-1 and Aston Villa 3-0. They drew 1-1 with Chelsea in their opener and there have been signs of vast improvement.

Souness has boldly predicted that the Merseysiders will challenge for the Premier League. He alluded to the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai who have hit the ground running at Anfield, writing for the Daily Mail:

"I’ll make a bold statement about the Premier League race, which resumes today: Liverpool will finish first or second this season. I see a stronger Liverpool. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai appear to understand the demands of playing for the club."

It's likely that reigning champions Manchester City will once again be the team to beat in this season's title race. Pep Guardiola's men have made a perfect start to the campaign with four wins from four games.

Souness reckons it's about time City's stranglehold on English football is properly challenged. He also said:

"Our football needs a challenge to Manchester City’s dominance and Liverpool can provide it. They are the biggest threat to Pep Guardiola winning four titles on the trot."

There were several changes made to the Reds' squad during the summer transfer window. A midfield overhaul took place with the likes of Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch arriving.

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain James Milner all left. As too did striker Roberto Firmino with many asserting that his exit would be majorly detrimental given his success during his eight years at Anfield.

However, Klopp's rebuild has worked a charm thus far with the win over Newcastle the standout performance. The Reds were a man down and 1-0 down heading into the 80th minute before Darwin Nunez's brace secured an impressive victory.

That's the type of team spirit that is required for any club wishing to challenge City for the title. It bodes well for Klopp whose side face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineaux today (September 16).

Jurgen Klopp appeared to quash reports claiming he could leave Liverpool for the Germany national team job

Jurgen Klopp is seemingly going nowhere.

Klopp has been at Liverpool for eight years and has enjoyed huge success with the Merseysiders. The German coach has won the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup and the League Cup. He has been named FIFA's Best Coach of the Year twice during his reign at Anfield.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager has found himself the subject of speculation regarding the vacant Germany managerial role. Die Mannschaft sacked Hansi Flick after a disastrous run of form during and post the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, Klopp has seemingly poured cold water on suggestions that he could replace Flick. He said (via TEAMTalk):

"I know I say it, but I also really feel it – it is year one… Not year eight, because in October I’m here eight years. This is year one of the new team and that’s exactly how we approach everything."

Klopp added:

“All big teams have to [rebuild] from time to time and we’ve had to do it now with the same old manager but my energy levels are not a problem at all."

The German tactician signed a new two-year deal with Liverpool last year, keeping him tied to the club until 2026. He replaced Brendan Rodgers in the Anfield hotseat back in 2015 and is the longest-serving manager in the Premier League.