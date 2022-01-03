"They were bossed and bullied" – Graeme Souness names 3 Liverpool players who 'exposed' Reds to Chelsea dominance

Football pundit Graeme Souness believes Liverpool's midfield trio of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were exposed in their 2-2 draw against Chelsea.

Souness stated that Liverpool's midfield was outplayed by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The performance was not synonymous with how the Reds have played under Jurgen Klopp in previous seasons.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via the Mirror), Graeme Souness said:

"Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner were not at the races today. They were bossed and bullied by Chelsea's midfield. It wasn't the Liverpool we're seeing of the last three, four years where they bullied teams."

Souness believes Liverpool need a 'maestro' in midfield like Thiago Alcantara. The 68-year-old player-turned-pundit felt Liverpool were always on the backfoot as they failed to get the better of Chelsea's midfield.

Souness added:

"Liverpool need more of a maestro in there, they go and get Thiago which is certainly better than what they've had. But doing that you lose that momentum in terms of pressing, being aggressive and always on the front foot.

"They were exposed today Liverpool by the midfield not really being able to manage Chelsea's midfield. You always felt as if Liverpool were on the back foot."

Chelsea and Liverpool played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. The Reds took an early lead after Sadio Mane capitalized on a mistake from Trevoh Chalobah.

Liverpool doubled their lead soon after through Mohamed Salah who beat Edouard Mendy at the near post from an acute angle.

However, Chelsea mounted the comeback after Mateo Kovacic pulled one back through a well-timed volley from the edge of the box. Christian Pulisic equalized for the Blues in first-half stoppage-time.

Both sides had the opportunity to take the lead in the second half. However, goalkeepers Edouard Mendy and Caoimhin Kelleher made sure that neither side could score the winner. The game eventually ended 2-2.

Manchester City were the real winners following Chelsea and Liverpool's draw

Manchester City were the side most pleased following Chelsea and Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Pep Guardiola's side have notched up 11 straight wins in the Premier League and are sitting comfortably at the top of the standings. Their title rivals, on the other hand, have dropped points in their recent fixtures.

As things stand, Chelsea are 10 points behind Manchester City in second place while Liverpool are 11 points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

It is worth noting that Chelsea are scheduled to take on Manchester City in their next Premier League fixture on January 15.

