"They bought a model not a football player", "Only player I dislike in this club" - Manchester City fans frustrated as Pep Guardiola names 26-year-old star in starting XI 

Manchester City fans are less than pleased to see Jack Grealish line up for Pep Guardiola's side against Sevilla in the Champions League on September 6.

The Cityzens head into this season's tournament looking to finally lift a much-desired Champions League trophy.

The signing of Erling Haaland has enthused fans and the Norweigan has made a blockbuster start following a £54 million move from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland has bagged ten goals in just seven appearances so far this season making his price-tag look like a bargain.

However, Manchester City's most expensive player is Grealish, who joined the Cityzens from Aston Villa last summer for £100 million.

It has been an unconvincing start to life at the Etihad Stadium for the English attacker.

Grealish made 39 appearances last season and scored six goals whilst contributing four assists.

It has been a similarly disappointing run of form for the Englishman at the start of the new campaign, he has made just three appearances and is yet to contribute a goal or assist.

However, he gets his chance to impress against Sevilla alongside Haaland and Phil Foden in attack.

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Rodri will start in midfield for Guardiola's side.

New signing Manuel Akanji is handed a first start by Guardiola, with the Swiss centre-back having followed Haaland from Dortmund to City.

He is chosen in defense alongside Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and the Cityzens' other new signing Sergio Gomez.

The Spaniard arrived at City from Belgian side Anderlecht for £11.7 million.

Manchester City @ManCity TEAM NEWS



CITY XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Akanji, Dias, Gomez, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland



SUBS: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Ake, Gundogan, Alvarez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand TEAM NEWSCITY XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Akanji, Dias, Gomez, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, HaalandSUBS: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Ake, Gundogan, Alvarez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand 🔵 TEAM NEWS🔵CITY XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Akanji, Dias, Gomez, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland SUBS: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Ake, Gundogan, Alvarez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand https://t.co/nb209pmzX1

Eyes are on Grealish and how he fares given that many feel he has not lived up to his £100 million price-tag.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to his selection against Sevilla:

harvey @harvey_preen if grealish wants more gametime he needs to atleast get a goal or assist tn if grealish wants more gametime he needs to atleast get a goal or assist tn

Kavi Indeche @kavi_indeche @TrollFootball Grealish starts for Man City because City are in the denial stage of grief/loss they should just accept that they bought a model and not a football player. @TrollFootball Grealish starts for Man City because City are in the denial stage of grief/loss they should just accept that they bought a model and not a football player.

B🎨 @Bartier55 only player i dislike in this club is grealish only player i dislike in this club is grealish

MVNNY🇬🇾 @MVNNY22 @City_Xtra Why the fck is Grealish starting ffs man @City_Xtra Why the fck is Grealish starting ffs man

ㆍ @fadagrimes Why do i have to watch Grealish and Foden kmt Why do i have to watch Grealish and Foden kmt

tindyex eric @tindyexeric @City_Xtra pep has an issue with Alvarez now how comes that boy gives his all and doesn’t have to start over grealish @City_Xtra pep has an issue with Alvarez now how comes that boy gives his all and doesn’t have to start over grealish

Manchester City looking to secure Champions League glory

Guardiola is yet to secure a Champions League trophy at Manchester City

Manchester City came so close to winning the Champions League back in 2020 but suffered a dramatic 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.

This is the closest they have come to winning the European title under Guardiola since the Spaniard took over in 2016.

The Cityzens looked on course to make it to the final last season but were defeated by eventual winners Real Madrid in the dying embers of a tense semi-final.

Guardiola has claimed that the success he has at the Etihad is not defined by whether he wins the Champions League or not.

However, for all the money spent and talent that has come through the door, it would be a huge disappointment if he were to never lead City to a European title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett