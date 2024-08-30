"They are brave, they back themselves" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Pundit Chris Sutton has predicted Arsenal to defeat Brighton 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium when the sides meet in the Premier League on Saturday (August 31). The Gunners enter this tie on the back of a good away win against Aston Villa last week (2-0).

Meanwhile, the Seagulls are also full of confidence after turning over Manchester United at their home ground on August 24 (2-1). Like the Gunners, Brighton have registered wins in their opening two league matches.

As a result, they are second and one place above Mikel Arteta's team in the standings. However, Sutton feels that the north Londoners will get the job done at home and said (via BBC Sport):

"Arsenal, their last win at Villa was a bit of a statement because last season Villa did the double over them."

"Two teams with a 100% record. Brighton have got off to a flyer under Fabian Hurzeler and they are very expansive in the way they play, they are brave, they back themselves."

Despite reserving praise for Brighton, Sutton summed it up by saying:

"But it's Arsenal, at home, at the Emirates, I think they will win this one."

The Gunners have challenged Manchester City for the Premier League title for two seasons running and will be looking to do the same this time around. With the Cityzens also having won both their opening games of the season, there is no room for error.

The last time these two sides met in a league match at the Emirates, it was the home team who won 2-0.

Arsenal unwilling to pay transfer fee for Raheem Sterling - Reports

Raheem Sterling

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling in the final few days of the current transfer window. However, The Independent claims that the Gunners will only complete a deal for the winger if they are not required to pay a transfer fee.

This would be a huge blow to the Blues, given the former Manchester City star has three years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge. Even if the English attacker is to sign for the north Londoners, he will have to take a massive wage cut from £325,000 he earns per week to £150,000.

Should the deal go through, Sterling will reunite with Mikel Arteta, someone he worked with at the Etihad Stadium. The 29-year-old would also serve as cover for Bukayo Saka, who some say has been overplayed at times.

