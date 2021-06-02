"They are brilliant players" - Chelsea's Mason Mount heaps praise on two Indian cricketers

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has heaped praise on Indian cricketers Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar. The Champions League winner believes Gill and Sundar are among the best young players coming through the Indian ranks.

Mason Mount has been one of Chelsea's standout players this season. He was a vital part of the side that finished fourth in the Premier League and lifted the Champions League trophy.

Mount appeared on Certified Chelsea this week and was asked by Arjun Kapoor if he followed Indian cricket. The Chelsea star claimed he catches the highlights as he does not have time to follow matches.

When asked to name his favorite Indian cricketers, Mount said:

"Difficult to watch games because of my packed schedule, but I know India has so many good players coming through. Shubman Gill [and] Washington Sundar are two brilliant and exciting players. They have a very exciting team."

Mason Mount on winning the Champions League with Chelsea

Chelsea defied the odds to win the Champions League this season, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final.

Speaking to the media after the Champions League triumph, an emotional Mason Mount said the achievement was impossible to put into words. The England midfielder added that the victory was particularly special since he had previously been on the losing side in two finals.

"I can't put it into words," Mount said. :It's impossible. I just mentioned then that I've played in two finals for Chelsea and we lost them both. The way that hurt, it's all I've dreamt winning a trophy with Chelsea.

"To go all the way in the Champions League, we played some tough teams. We are in a final and we won it. It's such a special occasion. At this moment in time, we're the best team in the world. You can't take that away from us."

