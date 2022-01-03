“They do business totally differently” – Glen Johnson claims Liverpool can still compete with PSG and Real Madrid for 21-year-old superstar

Former England player Glen Johnson believes Liverpool can beat Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to bring Erling Haaland to Anfield. The Borussia Dortmund striker is highly rated and is on the radar of all the big European clubs as his contract expires in six months.

Johnson had earlier expressed that Liverpool should try to bring Haaland to Anfield as he believes the Norwegian is built for the English club.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reported to be ahead in the race to sign Erling Braut Haaland. This is despite open interest from other cash-rich clubs like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Johnson believes Liverpool are at par with Real Madrid and PSG as far as the stature of the club is concerned. He stated that their ''business is quite different'', hinting that his former club have got all it takes to sign big players.

While being questioned on whether Liverpool will enter the race to sign Haaland, Johnson told Goal:

“In terms of the stature of the club, definitely, but they do business totally differently. We all know that Liverpool sign players with an awful lot of stats involved and they have certain salaries that they will and won’t pay, whereas Real Madrid and PSG will pretty much do whatever they want.''

He added:

“Of course it is going to be hard to compete on that level, but the top players have got their heads screwed on and hopefully they don’t just follow the big contracts.''

Borussia Dortmund had signed Haaland from Salzburg in 2019 on a two-year deal which is set to expire in the summer transfer window next year. The 21-year-old has had an exceptional outing with the German club as he managed to score 76 goals in 75 appearances.

Johnson also talked about a few players who he thinks should play for Liverpool. He said he likes Raphinha of Leeds United and Liverpool should definitely target the 25-year-old Brazilian in the upcoming transfer window.

Johnson added:

“I like Raphinha. I think it’s a realistic signing as well. Everyone talks about the Mbappes, but those deals aren’t easy to get over the line. I think someone like Raphinha could easily work.''

Haaland's recent comment gives a boost to Real Madrid's dream despite interest from Liverpool, PSG

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland's recent comments have given a major boost to Real Madrid's pursuit of the player ahead of the winter transfer window. Haaland said that 'he will play in spain' in response to questions from some fans over his possible destinations as his contract expires in the next six months.

Haaland's agent Mino Riola has also revealed the Norwegian international is highly impressed with Spanish football and has recently bought a house in Spain.

Speaking about Haaland's next destination, Riola said:

''Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after. But there is a big chance that Erling will leave this summer. We will see. He can and will take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, City – these are the big clubs he can go to. City have won the championship five times in the last few years, much more than United. We all knew when we moved to Dortmund that this step would come."

