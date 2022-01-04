×
"They can get closer to teams like Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool" - Ray Parlour names 'hardest thing' Arsenal have to do to match Premier League rivals

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta looks on
Kumar
ANALYST
Modified Jan 04, 2022 11:28 PM IST
Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has claimed the Gunners’ biggest task will be to keep hold of their talented young players to progress as a club.

Mikel Arteta's side have done exceedingly well in recent weeks, with youngsters at the core of everything they have achieved so far.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Aaron Ramsdale are part of the impressive home contingent. Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have done well too as Arsenal find themselves in the top four.

It is actually mad that 20 year old Bukayo Saka has 𝟰𝟲 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗿 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 for club and country (22G+24A). https://t.co/aba7cJWR2k

Arsenal are still far from challenging the teams above them, but Parlour feels the Gunners can do so in the future if they keep their young players.

"I look at the young team [at Arsenal], they can develop and keep improving. You know what the hardest thing is going to be? It's keeping the players. You know [what's happened] over the years. Saka must be on people's radar all day long, a big side like Manchester City must be looking at him going, 'he'll improve our side.'
"[Emile] Smith Rowe, I know he didn't start, but he's improved so much. [Martin] Odegaard looks a different player now, he's really enjoying his football. If you look at it, the age groups of every single player is very, very healthy. [Kieren] Tierney is only 24, Gabriel [Magalhaes] is still at a young age, Ben White is young, [Takehiro] Tomiyasu at right-back is young, [Aaron] Ramsdale is young.
"If they can stick together and improve together then they can get closer to teams like Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, but they are still a long way off that at the moment," Parlour told talkSPORT .

Arsenal's resolve will be tested in the transfer market

It has taken Arsenal some time to finally form a strong core that comprises of talented young players.

As Ray Parlour said, the Gunners will need to be strong in the transfer market if they are to progress further and challenge for major trophies.

It won't be a surprise if the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea approach Arsenal to sign some of their most talented players.

🏆 Your December Player of the Month nominees...🇳🇴 Martin Odegaard🇧🇷 Gabriel Martinelli🇫🇷 Alexandre Lacazette🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka🗳 Who's getting your vote? 👇

Arsenal have a history of selling their talented players to teams around them, but having a core of home-grown players might help them this time around.

The Gunners are in no dire need to sell this time, unlike in the past when they had a new stadium and debts to pay off.

The young players have a high ceiling, and if they are coached well, they could help Arsenal return to the summit in the near future.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
