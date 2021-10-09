“They can nurture him better than his other suitors” – Glen Johnson picks ideal Premier League club for Jude Bellingham 

Former Premier League full-back Glen Johnson believes Liverpool would be the ideal club for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham if he decides to return to England.

The 37-year-old told BettingOdds that since Liverpool have one of the smaller squads in the Premier League, it will provide Bellingham with plenty of space to flourish.

Johnson said:

"I’d probably say Liverpool. Even though Liverpool do have superstar players, they also have a smaller squad and they don’t have those superstar players sitting on their bench banging the door down, so it’s easier to keep the squad happy."

The Englishman added that if Bellingham decides to go to a club like Chelsea or Manchester, a few poor performances could see him get dropped in favor of another superstar. According to him, that will not be the case at Liverpool.

Johnson stated:

"If Jude was to make the move to Liverpool then I believe they can nurture him better than his other suitors and will give him more time as that’s what he will need. If he was to go to Chelsea or Manchester City and didn’t perform straight away then the pressure would be immediately on him and he would be stepped aside and somebody else would come in and take his place. Liverpool’s smaller squad would help him in that sense."

Jude Bellingham has been linked with numerous Premier League sides, with Manchester United leading the race to sign the 18-year-old.

Jude Bellingham is destined to play in the Premier League in the near future

Despite leaving England at a young age to play regular first-team football in Germany, Jude Bellingham is destined to play in the Premier League.

Many young English players have decided to follow the route that Jadon Sancho took when he left the Manchester City academy to play regular football in Germany. The 21-year-old returned to England to play for a bigger club (Manchester United) in the Premier League.

Other English players who have followed this route to success include Ademola Lookman, Demarai Gray and Reiss Nelson.

Out of all the English talent in Germany, Jude Bellingham might be the most exciting prospect since Jadon Sancho himself. The midfielder is currently valued at €70 million by Transfermarkt. However, due to his young age, Borussia Dortmund are expected to ask for a much higher price than his current market value.

