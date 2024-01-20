"They can say what they want" - Cristiano Ronaldo takes shots at Ligue 1, claims Saudi Pro League is better

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that the Saudi Pro League is a level above France's Ligue 1 right now.

Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards, Ronaldo was asked to comment on the level of the Saudi Arabian League and was quick to opine that it was ahead of Ligue 1. He said:

"The level right now? To be honest, I think the Saudi league is not worse than France's league in my opinion. In the French league, I think you have two-three teams with a good level. In Saudi, I think it is more competitive. They can say what they want. This is just my opinion and I have played there for one year, so I know what I'm talking about. But I think right now we are better than France's league."

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to Paris Saint-Germain in 2022 but they rejected the chance to sign him. There were reports that he was offered to the French giants in 2021 as well when he was looking to leave Juventus, but they opted to sign Lionel Messi instead.

Cristiano Ronaldo on why he chose Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo was quizzed during the Globe Soccer Awards about his decision to join Al-Nassr in 2022. He said the move was a good one, especially considering the massive changes it has brought to football in Saudi Arabia, with top players and coaches following suit.

He said:

"I thought it would be a good more for me. Why not give a chance to another country? With my football, with my passion... to change mentalities, why not? I am capable to do that. I'm not being arrogant but I said that one year ago. The things change, the world changes, football changes, the rules change, everything changes."

He added:

"So my move, I think it was a good move. I feel so happy. Many players moved there. Now coaches, directors, even nutritionists are moving there. The Saudis are in a process that will take long, but step by step, we will reach the highest level."

Ronaldo has completed a year at Al-Nassr and has helped them win the Arab Club Champions Cup. He has scored 38 goals and assisted 13 times in 44 games for the Knights of Najd.