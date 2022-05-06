"They can’t afford to slip up again" - Michael Owen predicts the result of Chelsea's clash with Wolves

Former Liverpool forward Michael Owen has backed Chelsea to secure a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday’s (7 May) Premier League encounter.

Having dropped points in three of their last four Premier League games, Thomas Tuchel’s side find themselves under the cosh. Their 1-0 loss at the hands of relegation-threatened Everton on matchday 34 was particularly unsettling, as it brought the Blues within touching distance of fourth-placed Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, who are on a three-game winning run, currently sit only three points behind the FA Cup finalists.

Tuchel’s side will next welcome Wolves, hoping to bounce back from their recent rough patch. Although Owen acknowledged the sudden pressure the west Londoners find themselves under, he doesn't think the Molineux outfit would threaten their peace at Stamford Bridge.

“That defeat to Everton was a bad one for Chelsea and all of a sudden, there’s a little bit of pressure on them. Spurs and in particular, Arsenal, aren’t far off them now and Chelsea will be looking over their shoulders. They’ve still got a points cushion, but they can’t afford to slip up again. Wolves are in poor form though. That’s now three defeats in a row and just as worryingly, they’ve not scored in any of them. They’ve obviously had issues scoring goals all season.”

The former England international added:

“I can’t see Wolves posing much threat here. This should be a routine 2-0 Chelsea win.”

Chelsea academy star Tammy Abraham fires Roma to UEFA Europa Conference League final

Having left the Blues in the summer of 2021, Tammy Abraham has gotten second wind under AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho. The England international has effortlessly fit into Mourinho’s system and has been scoring for fun over the course of the 2021-22 campaign.

On Thursday night (5 May), he scored the only goal against Leicester City in the Europa Conference League semi-final second leg, taking the Italian outfit to the final.

The Giallorossi will take on Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final in Albania on 25 May.

His ninth Tammy Abraham is the first English player to score 25 goals across all competitions in Europe's top five leagues this season.His ninth #UECL goal of the campaign. Tammy Abraham is the first English player to score 25 goals across all competitions in Europe's top five leagues this season. His ninth #UECL goal of the campaign. 💪 https://t.co/zD0p6y63or

While the Blues have continued to struggle with their record-signing Romelu Lukaku (£97.5 million), Roma are reaping the reward for keeping faith in Abraham.

In 49 appearances across competitions, the Englishman has scored 25 goals and provided five assists, comfortably eclipsing Lukaku’s tally of 12 goals and two assists.

