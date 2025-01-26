“They should be more clever” - Guardiola names 3 Manchester City stars who failed to spot Omar Marmoush’s ‘incredible’ movements in win vs Chelsea

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called out three of his stars for failing to use debutant Omar Marmoush to punish Chelsea's high line. The Egyptian forward featured from the start for the Cityzens as they ran out 3-1 winners over Chelsea in their league meeting at the Etihad.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt star Marmoush showed his incredible pace and willingness to run in behind on several occasions during his debut for Manchester City. His performance was enjoyed by Guardiola, who praised him for his 'incredible' movement and called on Ilkay Gundogan, Mateo Kovacic, and Bernardo Silva to find him better.

"He made incredible movements that players in the middle could not see. I think [Ilkay] Gundo, and [Mateo] Kova, and Bernie [Silva], they should be more clever in the movements with the high line that Chelsea had. But it's a question of time knowing each other. At the end, we don't know the movements of him, the movement he likes, it needs time. But he played 75 minutes good, cannot play Wednesday, it's important to make a debut and win..."

Omar Marmoush was a constant threat on the night and showed his danger as he forced Robert Sanchez into an early save after running beyond Chelsea's high line. He also had a goal disallowed for offside in his time on the pitch before he was taken off for Kevin de Bruyne in the 75th minute.

Marmoush cost around €70 million and appears to have settled right in at the Etihad Stadium. His teammates on the bench congratulated him, and he even joked with Jack Grealish as he took his seat following his withdrawal.

Manchester City regain top four spot following win over Chelsea

Manchester City made their way into the top four of the Premier League for the first time since December 1 after a 3-1 win over Chelsea. The Cityzens completed the double over Enzo Maresca's side, having defeated them 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on the opening day of the season.

Chelsea took the lead after just three minutes as they pounced on an error from Manchester City debutant Abdukodir Khusanov, with Nicolas Jackson setting up Noni Madueke to score. The home side bounced back and leveled three minutes before half-time through the reliable Josko Gvardiol.

Pep Guardiola's side took the lead in the 68th minute as Erling Haaland took full advantage of a moment of madness from Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to score his 18th league goal. The Norwegian striker then turned provider in added time, teeing up Phil Foden to round off the scoring.

