"They should come to us first" - Erik ten Hag explains Manchester United's decision to ban high-profile journalists from his press conference

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has hit out at the media for not contacting the club before releasing stories of his disharmony at Old Trafford.

Several high-profile journalists were banned from Ten Hag's pre-match press conference ahead of his side's clash with Chelsea (December 6). The Red Devils were quoted as saying (via The Mirror):

"[We have] taken action against several media organisations, not for publishing stories we don't like, but for doing so without first contacting us to give us the opportunity to comment, challenge or contextualize."

Media outlets such as Mirror, ESPN, Sky Sports, and Manchester Evening News were banned from the press conference. The decision came after reports from the media regarding Ten Hag losing 50% of his dressing room and players' issues with his coaching methods.

Ten Hag gave his take on the situation during his presser and explained that those media outlets hadn't contacted Manchester United beforehand. He said (via The Athletic):

"They should come to us first (the media) and not go around our back printing articles, that is not the right thing. I think we have another relationship, they can, they should come to us beforehand, we have a normal and professional discussion and debate about it."

The Red Devils have been in disastrous form this season, losing 10 games across competitions. Ten Hag's men were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle United on Saturday, leaving them seventh in the Premier League table.

Ten Hag insists there are no issues within Manchester United's dressing room

Erik ten Hag affirms that his squad are on board.

Ten Hag also moved to play down claims of rifts within Manchester United's dressing room. The Dutch coach alluded to players lacking game time but insisted they would get their chance (via the source above):

"Of course there are always in every team players who are not playing or less playing who are less happy, that is not different to normal, in some circumstances you need that, they have to wait for their chance and that can come. But no, there are no issues."

Red Devils players' frustrations with their lack of game time may have led them to leak stories to the media. Reports claim that the majority of Ten Hag's squad are furious with two players for leaks and that it doesn't reflect the actual situation at Old Trafford.

The pressure is growing on Ten Hag amid his side's poor showing this season. The Dutchman was appointed back in June 2022 and oversaw a Carabao Cup triumph last season, ending the club's six-year trophy drought.

However, Manchester United's loss to Newcastle was their sixth in 14 Premier League games. Ten Hag hasn't been without injury issues with several key players missing, but his side lacks a specific playing identity.