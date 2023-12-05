Manchester United squad furious with two players for leaking news to the media amid claims over disharmony in Ten Hag's dressing room: Reports

Two Manchester United players have reportedly infuriated Erik ten Hag's squad by leaking news to the media amid claims of cracks within the dressing room.

According to Football Transfers, the majority of United's squad are frustrated with leaks and they are solely down to two players. The negative picture that has been painted of the mood at Old Trafford is not viewed as reflective of the actual situation.

There are some rifts in Ten Hag's dressing room but the majority of the squad are angry with two players' media teams for briefing reports to the press. This comes after claims on Monday (December 5) from several media outlets of his disharmony in the Red Devils camp.

There is a feeling within the club that certain players know they have the power to remove a head coach. This has happened in the past when they haven't got there way, with the likes of Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer departing.

Ten Hag has reportedly lost 50% of his dressing room and the pressure is growing on the Manchester United boss. His side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday, leaving them seventh in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils have also exited the Carabao Cup and are on the brink of crashing out of the UEFA Champions League. They have suffered 10 defeats across competitions this season.

Manchester United have reacted to the reports about friction within Ten Hag's dressing room. The club have banned several high-profile journalists from his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea's visit to Old Trafford tomorrow.

Manchester United players reportedly share sentiments that Ten Hag should have less say in recruitment

Rasmus Hojlund's signing hasn't sat well with one player.

Although the majority of the Red Devils camp appear furious with the constant leaks of negativity at the club, they agree about recruitment. The prior source reports that there is an acceptance that Ten Hag should have less input in transfers.

Manchester United made seven signings in the summer, including Rasmus Hojlund (£72 million), and Mason Mount (£60 million). But, Manchester Evening News (via The Express) reports that those two signings have drawn perplexion from Ten Hag's squad.

One Red Devils player is particularly confused by Hojlund's capture. The 20-year-old has become Ten Hag's main center-forward but is without a goal in 10 Premier League outings. He's netted five goals in five Champions League group games.

Meanwhile, the signings of Antony and the loan deal for Wout Weghorst during the second half of last season have also resulted in bemusement. Antony has struggled since making an £85 million move from Ajax, without a goal or assist this season.

Ten Hag's input in recruitment could come to an end once Sir Jim Ratcliffe arrives. The INEOS chairman's purchase of a 25% stake in Manchester United is close to being confirmed and he may oversee sporting decisions such as transfer activity.