"They could be in a completely different position" - Jamie Carragher names 2 Premier League teams that can compete with Liverpool and Manchester City 

Former England defender Jamie Carragher believes Chelsea and Tottenham can compete with Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

The Blues finished third in the league table last season. They have endured a tricky summer as Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Andreas Christensen, and Antonio Rudiger have left the club.

Thomas Tuchel's side have added Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly to their squad. Carragher believes the club could make some more acquisitions before the end of the transfer window, which could give them the firepower to compete for the title.

Tottenham, on the other hand, enjoyed an incredible end to last season as they finished fourth in the league table despite their dismal start to the campaign.

The north London club have backed Antonio Conte financially in the transfer window this summer. They have added Richarlison, Clement Lenglet, Fraser Froster, Yves Bissouma, Djed Spence, and Ivan Perisic to their squad.

Carragher believes Spurs have the ability to challenge for the title thanks to their squad and the presence of a serial winner in the form of Italian manager Antonio Conte.

The former Liverpool defender, however, left Arsenal and Manchester United off his list of contenders for the Premier League title.

The Gunners have given their fans hope thanks to their transfer business and impressive start to the campaign, whereas Manchester United are in a state of panic due to a lack of arrivals.

"A lot of people may be down on Chelsea this season, but I think a couple of players could still come into Stamford Bridge before the window closes. They could be in a completely different position come the end of August," Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports.

He added:

"Spurs could complete with Conte, especially looking at the results they got away at Liverpool and Manchester City last season. Ihe Italian is a coach who can quite rightly go up against Klopp and Guardiola and not feel in any way inferior due to the success he's had abroad and here in the Premier League as well."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Tottenham have scored the most Premier League goals in 2022 so far Tottenham have scored the most Premier League goals in 2022 so far 👀 https://t.co/HZoYSaxf1K

Chelsea claimed a hardfought 1-0 victory over Everton in their opening league game of the season last weekend. The Blues lacked ideas going forward but were solid in defense. The club could attempt to sign a top-quality forward before the close of the transfer window on September 1.

Tottenham looked the real deal in their opening game of the season against Southampton. Despite conceding an early goal, Spurs fought back and cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Saints.

Arsenal could join Tottenham and Chelsea in challenging Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title

Chelsea v Arsenal - Florida Cup

Another team that enjoyed an incredible summer transfer window and enjoyed an impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign is Arsenal. The Gunners addressed a number of their issues by signing Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, and Marquinhos. They have also retained French defender William Saliba, who spent the last three seasons out on loan at various clubs.

The north London club cruised to a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace thanks to impressive performances from Jesus, Zinchenko, and Saliba. The Gunners are one of the favorites to compete for a place in the top four.

They could contend with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Tottenham for the Premier League title but could struggle to keep up with the aforementioned clubs due to a lack of experience in their squad.

