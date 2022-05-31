"They’d really benefit from having a John Aldridge or an Ian Rush type player" - Noel Whelan urges Liverpool to splash the cash to bring in striker

Former Premier League forward Noel Whelan has urged Liverpool to sign an out-and-out number 9 this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Sadio Mane has made up his mind on leaving Liverpool this summer. With Bayern Munich chasing the signature of the Senegalese international, the Reds will need to look for a capable replacement.

Whelan has insisted that the Merseyside club would benefit from the signing of a natural centre-forward. He has advised the Reds to follow in the footsteps of Manchester City, who have also bolstered their forward line with two strikers.

They signed Argentine attacker Julian Alvarez in January and continued to make a statement by signing Erling Haaland earlier this month.

Whelan told Football Insider:

“There may well be a thought of getting a natural number nine this summer after looking at that. Especially after Man City have gone out and done just that already. I think it would certainly help them break teams down and score these all-important goals."

Whelan has insisted that Liverpool have plenty of creators in their squad but lack a figure like Reds legends John Aldridge and Ian Rush. He added:

“I’d really like to see Liverpool go out, spend mega-money and bring in an out-and-out striker now. They’d really benefit from having a John Aldridge or an Ian Rush type player. They’ve certainly got the players in that attack to create the right chances.”

Liverpool need to be more decisive and a striker can address that

Liverpool haven't had an out-and-out number 9 up front featuring on a weekly basis for a long time now. The only natural striker they had was Divock Origi who decided many games on his own but was never a regular in the starting XI.

The Reds have played three finals this season and have failed to score a single goal despite being the side dominating possession. They won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals against Chelsea on penalties while losing the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

They have also drawn in all six games against the Premier League's top four - Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur - this campaign.

Adding a natural finisher to the side could help the Reds become more decisive in big games. With Manchester City significantly strengthening up front, the Reds cannot afford to fall behind their biggest challengers.

According to Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha, via Sport Witness, the Reds are ready to 'do everything' in their power to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguay international could prove to be exactly the player the Reds have been craving for.

