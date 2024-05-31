“They definitely improved from the previous season” - Alan Shearer names who among Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City will win 2024/25 Premier League

Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer believes Arsenal can win the Premier League title next season over Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Gunners came close this time around, losing out on the title to the Cityzens on the final day. They finished second in the standings, only two points short of Pep Guradiola's men.

This is the second season running that the north London team have failed to cross the final hurdle and lost out to Manchester City. In the 2022/23 season, they led the race for 248 days but eventually finished five points behind the Cityzens.

Providing his take on who will win the English top flight next year, Shearer told The Rest is Football podcast (via Football 365):

"They pushed City all the way last season and the title race obviously went down to the final day. They definitely improved from the previous season, Declan Rice helped a lot. I think big things are coming for Arsenal. If they can get in two more top-quality (players) and add them to what they've already got, I think they could do it next season."

Declan Rice has certainly been a standout performer under Mikel Arteta after signing from West Ham for a reported £105 million last summer. He's played 51 matches across competitions in the 2023/24 campaign, bagging seven goals and 10 assists.

Arteta has used Rice as a number six but recently started pushing the England international forward in a box-to-box role, where he looks more lethal.

Jamie Carragher urges Arsenal to sign players for two positions to win Premier League

Jamie Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher thinks Arsenal need to sign a left-back and a goalscoring forward to win the Premier League next season. Speaking to Metro, he said:

"I think they need two players. They need a left-back and I think they need a great attacker."

The Gunners have had problems in the left-sided full-back area, with no player tying down the position. Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, and Takehiro Tomiyasu have all been used in the position throughout the course of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus has struggled with goals in the striker's position this campaign, bagging just four league strikes. His Brazil teammate, Gabriel Martinelli has also produced just six strikes in the Premier League and even lost out his starting spot to Leandro Trossard.

Despite Carragher suggesting that a wide-playing goalscorer would do the job, it seems likely that Arsenal will look to bring in an out-and-out striker.