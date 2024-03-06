"They all deserve it" - Jordan Henderson wants Jurgen Klopp to have 'fairytale' ending at Liverpool

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has wished Jurgen Klopp to have a 'fairytale' ending to his managerial stint at Anfield. The German has already announced his decision to step down from the job at the end of the season and Henderson hopes that he can finish his final season on a successful note.

Klopp has transformed Liverpool over the years since taking charge of the club in 2015 during their tough times. The German has won eight trophies during his time at the club including their sixth Champions League as well as the elusive Premier League trophy.

Liverpool have already lifted the League Cup this season but they remain in contention to win the Premier League, Europa League, and the FA Cup as well. Henderson has claimed that Klopp and his players deserve to celebrate trophies for the exceptional work they have done.

The former Liverpool skipper admitted that he is proud of his former teammates labelling them as 'brothers' while wishing for a 'fairytale' ending to Klopp's tenure at Anfield. He said, as quoted by The Irish Examiner:

“Jurgen has had an amazing time at Liverpool, everything we achieved was because of him. He achieved everything when he came in and I just hope the end of the story is a fairytale for him and the boys because they all deserve it. They all work so hard, last season was so tough on many different aspects on and off the field so for this season to be going as well as it has, I’m so proud of them."

The Ajax midfielder added:

“I was a captain for a long time there. All of the team still feel like my brothers really. To watch them do so well, I’m so proud of how they’re doing and I really want to see them end the season the way they have been playing the whole year. Let’s hope they can end the season on a high and win as many trophies as possible.”

Henderson quite understandably shares a solid bond with Klopp, having captained Liverpool for eight years under the German's tutelage. The Englishman joined the Merseyside giants from his boyhood club Sunderland in 2011 and became captain in 2015 after Steven Gerrard's departure.

During his 12-year stay at the club, Henderson made 492 appearances scoring 33 goals and producing 61 assists in the process. He joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq last summer but after a disappointing six-month spell under Steven Gerrard, he joined Ajax in January.

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman spoke with Michael Edwards

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman has opened up on the rumors of the Reds looking to bring former Sporting Director Michael Edwards back to the club. It has been widely reported that the Merseyside giants desperately want Edwards back once again as their sporting director as they prepare for the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

However, McManaman has claimed that Edwards is unlikely to settle for the role of a sporting director anymore and would probably want a bigger role. The former England international winger said (via Metro):

"They should try and bring Michael back! Of course, they should. Funnily enough, I spoke to him the other day about it as well because he lives by me and I see him regularly. I don’t know in what capacity they would want to bring him back. I don’t know. I think Michael has moved on from just being a sporting director. He hasn’t said that to me personally, but he couldn’t just go back to the same role that he was doing for a long time."

He added:

“I think he’d need more. I don’t know whether he needs a new challenge. In past comments he’s made, it’s always the case that he needs a new challenge."

Edwards left his role at Liverpool in 2022 after serving the club under Fenway Sports Group since 2011. Since then, he has been linked with several top clubs including the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.