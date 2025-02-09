"They deserve all the plaudits for their performance today" - Arne Slot on Plymouth Argyle after Liverpool's shock loss in FA Cup clash

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has hailed Plymouth Argyle following their 1-0 FA Cup win over his side at their Home Park home. The Championship stragglers booked their place in the fifth round draw of the competition after their huge upset against the Premier League's runaway leaders.

Slot fielded a weakened side in the fourth-round tie against Plymouth, who are rooted to the foot of the Championship table, days after seeing his side reach the Carabao Cup final. The dreams of an unprecedented quadruple for Slot's side have faded after they suffered only their fourth defeat of the campaign.

Arne Slot spoke with ITV after the game and praised the Championship side for their performance in the game. He also pointed out that his side deserved to taste defeat in the game, seeing as they did not play as well as they usually do.

Trending

Expand Tweet

“Great game from Plymouth. Good game plan. They deserve all the plaudits for their performance today. We were not having a good game. A result like this was the outcome.”

Liverpool were without captain Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Alisson, Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai for the game. Plymouth made it back-to-back wins, having also claimed a narrow win over West Brom on February 1 in the Championship.

The Championship side joined Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, and PSV Eindhoven in recording victories over Arne Slot's Liverpool this season. The Dutch manager will turn his attention to the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and UEFA Champions League for the remainder of the campaign.

Liverpool suffer FA Cup upset, crash out at Plymouth

Liverpool were the recipients of a shock FA Cup result as they lost 1-0 to Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the competition. The Reds tasted only a fourth defeat across all competitions this season, days after reaching the Carabao Cup final.

The only goal of the game came in the 53rd minute when Plymouth were awarded a penalty after Harvey Elliott handled the ball in the box. Ryan Hardie stepped up to score his first FA Cup goal of the season, beating Caoimhin Kelleher from the spot.

Plymouth held on for a famous win to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since the 2006-07 season. Liverpool lost an FA Cup tie to a lower-division opponent while leading the Premier League standings for the first time since 1984.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback