“They don’t panic” – Rio Ferdinand makes Premier League title claim involving Arsenal and Man City

Former Manchester United center-back Rio Ferdinand has discussed Arsenal's potential to clinch the Premier League title this season ahead of Manchester City.

The Gunners are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table above second-placed City. Many believe that the Cityzens will eventually overtake the Gunners in the standings. However, Ferdinand believes Mikel Arteta's men have the quality to be crowned champions.

Speaking to Martin Keown and Rachel Brown-Finness on BT Sport ahead of Arsenal's clash against Everton, he said:

"It's about composure. There's moments of pressure, but they deal with it with a calmness and coolness like they've won two or three championships already. There will be more bumps in the road coming up, but they don't panic. They go a goal down, not a problem."

"I think it's a wrap. I've got to be honest, I do. No matter what results Arsenal get against Man City, I still think Arsenal have enough confidence, quality and calmness to take the title."

Keown responded:

"They're the youngest team in the Premier League. When we were winning [him and Rio], we were late in our careers, I certainly was. I look at the two central defenders today for Arsenal, they're very young."

He added:

"The goalkeeper as well. In that triangle, usually there's someone with maturity who's won it before, but they're just on a journey.They're enjoying it. They're taking it game to game. We have to be cautious. It's been 20 years."

Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Arsenal signing Jorginho

Ferdinand has heaped praise upon Arsenal's January transfer window activity. He singled out Jorginho's acquisition as a key move in the club's bid for Premier League glory.

The former defender said on BT Sport:

"I think it's a fantastic signing. He knows his way around the Premier League. He doesn't need to understand a different culture. He knows how to win at different levels."

He added:

"He's a different kind of player to Partey, but understands that role. He's intelligent. You need to be an intelligent football player to play in a system Arteta puts together. It's a good window."

The north Londoners have made several shrewd signings to bolster their already impressive squad, bringing in Jorginho, Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard.

The north Londoners have made several shrewd signings to bolster their already impressive squad, bringing in Jorginho, Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard.

Jorginho's transfer to Arsenal's Emirates Stadium came as a shock to many. The club shelled out £12 million to rivals Chelsea to secure his services on January 31.

The Gunners deemed the move vital as they were forced to cope without a backup midfielder in Mohamed Elneny, who sustained a long-term injury.

