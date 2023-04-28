"They were an embarrassment" - Noel Gallagher names big difference between Arsenal and Liverpool after 4-1 Man City win

Former Oasis star and Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher has detailed the key differences between Arsenal and Liverpool after the Gunners' 4-1 loss to the Cityzens. The Englishman also slammed the north London outfit for their performance in the brutal defeat.

Manchester City managed to secure an important 4-1 victory over the Gunners in what many believed was the Premier League title decider this season. John Stones and Erling Haaland netted once each while Kevin de Bruyne bagged a brace in the encounter.

Rob Holding was able to score a consolation goal in the 86th minute for Arsenal.

Gallagher claimed that the Reds would have never put on such a lackluster performance as the Gunners did, insisting the Reds always played like champions against City. The Manchester City superfan told talkSPORT after the match:

"I couldn’t believe it. As soon as the game kicked off, I was expecting Arsenal to fly out the blocks. I was expecting them to give Ederson no time on the ball. They were stood there as we were kicking it around the six-yard box.

"After we went 1-0 up, I said to the guy next to me that the only way we don’t win this is if we get bored. We were just knocking it around. Arsenal had to win that game."

He added:

"None of us particularly like Liverpool, but when they come here, they play like champions, and it’s life or death. They give it their all, and the fans give it their all. Arsenal have been giving it the big 'un for the last few weeks, and they did nothing."

The Gunners are still atop the standings with a two-point lead over Pep Guardiola's men. However, City have two games in hand, presenting the perfect opportunity to leapfrog Mikel Arteta's side to the top of the league.

Liverpool and Manchester City have dominated the English top tier and have put on some extremely entertaining encounters in recent years.

The Reds are currently seventh in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of the top four.

"The way Liverpool push us" - Pep Guardiola makes interesting admission after Man City 4-1 Arsenal

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that Liverpool's title challenges have pushed his side to achieve great success in the Premier League in recent years.

The Spanish boss also stated that Arsenal's dominance in the English top tier this term has motivated the Cityzens. Guardiola said after his side's 4-1 win over the Gunners (via Liverpool Echo):

"Why should I stop [trying to win]? When we are here, we have to do it. We are lucky as a team, I have to be honest, the way Liverpool push us in the previous season after winning 100 points. Liverpool push us, and this season Arsenal, they made 50 points in the first leg; I could not expect to be in the position. Once we are there we try to win; always when we play, why should we stop? It’s not necessary."

The Merseyside outfit will next face Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday (30 April) while the Gunners will lock horns with Chelsea in their mid-week fixture on 2 May.

