"They even tried to dope me" - Allan Saint-Maximin makes shocking claim as he accuses Fenerbahce doctors after leaving Jose Mourinho-led side

Former Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has made a sensational claim that Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce wanted him to break doping rules. The 28-year-old spent the last season on loan at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ahli.

Upon leaving the Turkish giants, the Frenchman has claimed that club doctors tried to get him to use a banned substance. The winger endured a difficult season at the Turkish side contributing with only four goals and five assists in 31 appearances. In the interview with French internet personality Zack Nani, Saint-Maximin stated, as quoted by GOAL:

"The reason Fenerbahce could not become champions was that the club was surrounded by factors other than football. At one point, they even tried to dope me. People do not know these things. You cannot talk about these things openly because they threaten you. If you do, they say 'we will do this and that to you'. Sometimes you find yourself in matters that go beyond football."

After the interview went viral on the internet, he clarified himself on X where he wrote:

"I see that things are going all over the place on X, so I'm going to clarify what I said. I was talking about those people around the club who are ready for anything. In my case, when I was sick, they practically gave me a treatment that’s considered a doping product. I don’t know for what purpose this team of doctors did that."

During his loan spell with Fenerbahce, the ex-Newcastle United winger also had a war of words with the manager Jose Mourinho. Jose Mourinho hit out at the Frenchman in March after leaving him out of his matchday squad against Rangers in the Europa League. The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager said, via Give Me Sport:

"When a footballer trains well he will become fit, can climb stairs and does not need an elevator. But if he doesn't train well, if he comes in late and is overweight, he needs an elevator to go up because he gets tired very quickly on the stairs."

Saint-Maximin also hit back at the Portuguese manager on social media, where he wrote:

"Lying gives flowers, but does not bear fruit."

Jose Mourinho is regarded as one of the greatest tacticians in the modern era of football. However, he has not been able to win a trophy since taking charge at Fenerbahce in June 2024 after being sacked by AS Roma in January 2024.

Jose Mourinho blocks Manchester United star' move to Fenerbahce: Reports

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly blocked the signing of Jadon Sancho from his former club Manchester United. As reported by Fanatik, the Portuguese manager has cancelled the move despite Sancho already agreeing on personal terms with the Turkish giants.

Manchester United are desperate to offload Sancho in the summer after Chelsea did not activate his obligatory buying option at the end of his loan spell. Sancho scored five goals and provided ten assists in 42 games for the Blues during his loan spell.

Enzo Maresca's side even paid a £5 million fee as a penalty to Manchester United for not activating Sancho's obligatory buying option. Manchester United are looking for suitors for the 25-year-old and reportedly want €28 million for his services.

Fenerbahce reportedly agreed on personal terms with Sancho but Jose Mourinho has pulled the plug. The Portuguese manager shares a strong relationship with his compatriot Ruben Amorim and does not want Sancho for his off-field antics.

Sancho joined Manchester United in 2021 from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth a reported £73 million. He has scored just 12 goals and provided six assists in 83 appearances for the Red Devils till date.

Sancho had a fallout with former manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford and was eventually shipped out to Borussia Dortmund on loan in January 2024. He spent the last season on loan at Chelsea where he failed to reignite his career.

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More