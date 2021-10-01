“They would have every chance” – Paul Merson names three managers who can help Manchester United win the Premier League

Paul Merson insists Manchester United have “no chance of winning the Premier League” with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager. He has named three managers who would help Manchester United win the Premier League title. The Red Devils have lost three of their last five matches in all competitions.

Their most recent loss was a home defeat to Aston Villa after a poor performance which piled up the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United fans expect Solskjaer to finally win a trophy this season after the signings of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer transfer window.

Paul Merson couldn’t understand Solskjaer’s negative tactics in their loss to Aston Villa and questioned if Ole had fielded the correct team. He said:

“They need to get the right team – you are playing Aston Villa at home, who have not really got going this season, although if you beat them, it is still a good three points”

Paul Merson questions Manchester United's lineup for Premier League match against Aston Villa

Manchester United manager; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Merson feels Ole does not need to be so defensive with his tactics:

“But there is no need at Old Trafford to be playing two holding midfielders against Villa. To take the game to Villa straight away, if I’m them, that is telling me they are worried about us. I can understand if they were playing City, or Chelsea, but Villa are a midtable team and you are playing two holding midfield players.”

“Now Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a very good defender, but he will not get you seven or eight assists a season, so it's not like you are playing two holding midfield players like Liverpool do because you have the two best attacking full backs in the business in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, with Fabinho as a defensive midfielder.”

“The balance is all wrong and I said when Cristiano Ronaldo came, he would not be the same player, and did Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really need him? They did everything they could to sign Jadon Sancho and three games in, he is not playing – would he have played if Ronaldo was not there? So, this is the problem and Marcus Rashford is still to come back from injury.”

Merson added:

“This is the way I look at it – if Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola were at Man Utd, they would have every single chance of winning the Premier League, it is as simple as that. But I’ve said from day one they have no chance of winning the Premier League.”

