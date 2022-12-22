“They would do everything that Arteta wants” – Emmanuel Petit urges Arsenal to sign 2 Chelsea targets

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has urged the Gunners to sign two reported Chelsea targets, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

The Blues have an aging midfield core and N'Golo Kante and Jorginho both will be out of contract next summer. Hence, they have turned their attention to the Brighton & Hove Albion duo of Mac Allister and Caicedo.

Mac Allister had a stellar tournament for Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He turned provider for Angel di Maria's goal in the final for his country's second goal of the enthralling clash against France.

The Ecuadorian Caicedo, meanwhile, has been one of the finds of the Premier League since joining from Beerschot V.A. in January 2022. He is a man in demand.

Petit wants the Gunners to sign the duo as he believes they will be great additions to Mikel Arteta's in-form side. Speaking to Mega Casino, the former French World Cup winner said (via A Stamford Bridge too far):

“I’m a big fan of two players from Brighton: Alexis Mac Alister and Moises Caicedo. Mac Alister, I said this last season before he won the World Cup, he is a guy that does everything in the midfield. He sets the tempo, carries the ball. Technically, he is very good. He scores goals."

"The guy that sits next to him at Brighton, Caicedo, he is excellent. If Arsenal could take both of those players, two guys who know each other, they would fit perfectly at the club. They would do everything that Arteta wants in midfield.”

Arsenal currently sit at the top of the Premier League table. Mike Arteta's side have amassed 37 points from 14 games this season and lead second-placed Manchester City by five points.

The north London side will return to action on December 27 when they take on West Ham United in a home Premier League clash.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke ahead of his team's return to action

The FIFA World Cup break is over. Arsenal are set to return to action, and Arteta shared his thoughts ahead of their clash against West Ham United. He told the club's website:

"It’s been an unusual period obviously with the World Cup, but a period as well that we have used well to train on certain things that we needed to train, and to spend some time on certain players that haven’t been with their national teams."

"Now everybody is back apart from Saliba who’s going to be back tomorrow hopefully, so let’s crack on to the second part of the season which is going to be interesting and intense, and we’re really looking forward to it."

