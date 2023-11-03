 "They are doing a fantastic job" - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino backs Tottenham to challenge for the PL title this season

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has backed his former club, Tottenham Hotspur, to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

'Poch' is widely regarded as one of the finest managers at Tottenham in recent decades. He did not win any silverware with the Lilywhites during his managerial stint from the summer of 2014 until his sacking in November 2019.

But Pochettino built teams that played attractive football and, at times, got close to winning the biggest trophies on offer. He notably led them to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final, just a few years after his team's failed title charge in the 2015-16 season.

Chelsea have evidently struggled since the start of last season and currently sit 11th in the table with 12 points from 10 matches. Spurs, meanwhile, are top of the tree going into gameweek 11, with 26 points to their name.

Pochettino will return to north London when Chelsea visit Tottenham Hotspur on 6 November for a highly-anticipated Premier League clash. Spurs last won the league in the 1960-61 campaign but the Argentine manager believes they are good enough to lift the title this term.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference before the game, Pochettino said (h/t GOAL):

"Yes [Spurs are title contenders]. I think so. They are doing a fantastic job. Ange, and the coaching staff who I know well, are doing very well. It's early in the season, but they are showing the quality to be a contender."

Pochhettino, as per the Evening Standard, was snubbed by Daniel Levy this summer during Tottenham's managerial search. They instead appointed Ange Postecoglou, who has since won back-to-back Manager of the Month awards in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino gives hilarious answer when asked how Chelsea plan to stop in-form Tottenham star

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is a man on a mission this season. The South Korean star was handed the captain's armband this summer and has become the club's talisman since Harry Kane's transfer to Bayern Munich.

Before the London derby, Mauricio Pochettino, who played as a center-back during his playing days, was asked how Chelsea plan to stop Son. He replied, via Football.London:

"I'm not going to play centre back, My centre back needs to stop him [Son]. We know him and he's one of the best players in the Premier League. Hope it's not going to be a good night for him."

The 31-year-old superstar, who arrived at Spurs in 2015 under Pochettino, has netted eight times in the Premier League this season. He has scored five goals in his team's last five league games, including a strike in their recent 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on 27 October.