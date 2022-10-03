"They feel they can do it" - Fabrizio Romano provides blockbuster update about PSG superstar Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently provided a massive update regarding Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi potentially making a return to Barcelona.

Messi endured a difficult first season in France after making the move from Barcelona last year. In 34 games, the Argentine scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists for the Parisians.

However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is slowly but steadily getting back to his best. In 12 games, Messi has scored seven goals and provided eight assists for the defending French champions this term.

In a recent interview with Que Golazo, Fabrizio Romano revealed that PSG are really happy with Messi and are looking to extend his contract: He said:

"He probably needed one season to adapt to French football. New season, new teammates, new dressing room, everything completely different after spending his whole career at Barcelona. He needed one season. And now, it really seems Leo Messi is really enjoying his time at Paris Saint-Germain."

"The feeling is very good around Leo Messi. This is why Paris Saint-Germain would love to extend his contract."

PSG will be keen to extend Lionel Messi's contract following his recent performances. The Blaugrana, on the other hand, would love to bring their greatest player ever back to camp Nou.

As per Romano, there is also interest in the Argentine from a few MLS sides. Messi has reportedly stated that he will not decide anything now and is focused on winning the UEFA Champions League with his current club.

When asked whether the Catalan club could afford Messi's salary and offer him a contract to return to the club, Romano stated:

"They are convinced that they can do it... Officially, Barcelona think they can do it. I think it's more about Leo."

He concluded:

"I think it will depend on many things inside of the club but they feel they can do it."

Former PSG forward explains why Lionel Messi struggled last season after moving from Barcelona

PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Former PSG forward Omar de Fonseca has given his take on why the Argentine struggled in France last season after making the move from Barcelona. While speaking to Le Parisien (via Canal Supporters), here's what he said:

"Messi still has this factory of technical gestures in his legs but he puts it at the service of the game before putting it at the service of the individual result. Last season, his head and his legs were not in line. But when the brain and the body are in perfect harmony, we see what happens!"

