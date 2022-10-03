“They have not found the confidence to contend to win the league” – Arsene Wenger on chances of Arsenal’s rivals to compete for Premier League title 

Former Arsenal manager has evaluated the chances of other contenders to win the Premier League this season after the latest round of games.

The Gunners continued their impressive start to the campaign with a 3-1 win over ten-man Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby to stay atop the standings.

Manchester City are breathing behind their necks in second place - trailing by a point. They walloped Manchester United 6-3 on Sunday to provide a timely reminder of their title credentials.

Meanwhile, Chelsea left it late against Crystal Palace, while Liverpool dropped more points following a pulsating 3-3 draw at Anfield.

Football Daily @footballdaily How the Premier League table ends after the days results. How the Premier League table ends after the days results.👇 https://t.co/GzH2x45rB9

Wenger, who led Arsenal to their last Premier League title in 2004, feels his former team are in the running this year although the Sky Blues are remain the team to beat.

Speaking on BeIN Sports, he said (via Metro):

"[Arsenal are] the second-best team to have a good chance to win the Premier League because Man City at some stage will focus highly on the Champions League.

"And after we don’t know about Liverpool but they are already 11 points behind and 10 points behind Man City is a mountain to climb."

Following an impressive campaign last time that yielded two domestic trophies, Liverpool have slipped up dramatically this season and trail Arsenal and City by a huge margin.

Chelsea, despite four wins in seven games, haven't looked convincing enough, relying on individual brilliance to get them through. Spurs, meanwhile, are making waves in Antonio Conte's first full season as their manager.

Wenger shared his thoughts on both the London teams' chances in the Premier League title race, saying:

"Chelsea as well do not look consistent at the moment. They have not found the confidence to contend to win the league. Tottenham, anyway, by my DNA, I cannot give you (a prediction)."

Manchester City highlight Premier League title credentials with United demolition

Manchester City sent a title warning on Sunday with a 6-3 vanquish of Manchester United in the derby, highlighting their title credentials emphatically.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden netted hat-tricks to sink a hapless Red Devils side, who saw their four-game winning run snapped in humiliating fashion.

GOAL @goal Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United 🥴 Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United 🥴 https://t.co/89g5M6YVSb

The Sky Blues took their feet of the gas late on, allowing the visitors to reduce the deficit, but Erik ten Hag's side were second-best for large swathes.

It demonstrated just how dangerous City are especially now with the peerless Haaland leading the charge and bringing a new dimension to their attack.

No team since United in 2009 has won the Premier League thrice in a row, but that record could be under threat from Pep Guardiola's swashbuckling band.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far