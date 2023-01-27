“They are in front but there is still a long way to go” – Man City star welcomes Arsenal challenge ahead of FA Cup showdown

Manchester City star winger Riyad Mahrez has opened up about Arsenal ahead of the Cityzens' fourth-round FA Cup clash against the Gunners on Friday, January 27.

Manchester City, who have won four Premier League titles in the last five years, are currently trailing the top-placed Gunners by five points, having played one game more.

The Gunners are yet to face the Cityzens this season in the Premier League and will take on Pep Guardiola's side for the first time this campaign in the FA Cup.

Riyad Mahrez, a three-time Premier League winner with Manchester City and once with Leicester City, has hailed the Gunners as the best team in England right now.

However, the Algeria international claimed that Manchester City are prepared to fight Arsenal after battling Liverpool for dominance in English football in recent years. Mahrez told Manchester City's official website:

“It is a challenge against a good team who are first in the league at the moment. They are the best team in the country at the moment. But they are coming to us on Friday, so let’s see what they can offer.”

“I think they have been really good, but we are used to it," he added. "Every year we have had a team [pushing us in the League]. It was Liverpool for four or five years and this year it is Arsenal. They are in front, but there is still a long way to go.”

Mahrez has enjoyed himself in recent weeks following a sub-par start to the season. The fleet-footed winger has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 25 games across competitions this season.

Martin Keown claims current Arsenal star will walk into the 'Invincibles' side

Arsenal legend Martin Keown recently heaped praise on Bukayo Saka and claimed that he would walk into the 2003-04 "Invincibles" team. The youngster has been in prime form and has been pivotal in Arsenal's success this season.

In his column for The Daily Mail, Keown heaped praise on Saka, claiming that he reminded him of his favorite colleague Marc Overmars.

“They [Arsenal] have recruited well but also developed from within, players who understand the culture of the club and play with the heart of the fans," he said. "No one encapsulates that more than Bukayo Saka. Saka was immense in Sunday’s 3-2 win over Manchester United.

"He is, right now, the one player who would walk into the 2003-04 Invincibles team. The way he ghosts past defenders reminds me of my old favorite colleague, Marc Overmars.”

Bukayo Saka

We never stopped believing. Thank your for the support Gunners, the energy was unreal. We keep going! What a WIN!We never stopped believing. Thank your for the support Gunners, the energy was unreal. We keep going! What a WIN! 🔴We never stopped believing. Thank your for the support Gunners, the energy was unreal. We keep going! https://t.co/TR1jFsQw3c

“Used initially by Arteta in the Europa League, like Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah, Saka now has the world at his feet," he continued. "His work ethic is infectious — so is his smile. He has the trickery of Phil Foden and the pace of Marcus Rashford all in one. It is a unique skillset and he is as tough as teak to go with it.”

Saka has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 26 games across competitions this season.

