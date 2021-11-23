“They gain speed without him” – Massimiliano Allegri aims dig at Chelsea star ahead of Champions League clash

Speaking to the press ahead of their Champions League tie against Chelsea, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri slammed Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku initially joined Chelsea under manager Jose Mourinho in a €20 million deal back in August 2011. However, he struggled to hold on to the starting spot and didn't score even once in 15 appearances across all competitions in two seasons. As a result, the Belgian found himself sent on two loan spells before joining Everton in a €28 million deal.

In July 2017, Lukaku agreed to join Manchester United in a €75 million deal which led to a mixed run of form. In two seasons for the Red Devils, Lukaku scored 42 goals in 96 overall appearances. He came under scrutiny for his lack of passing and poor first touch.

Since then, the Belgian international has established himself as one of Europe’s most lethal strikers. He scored 64 goals in 95 appearances in his two seasons at Inter Milan.

However, his £97.5 million return to Chelsea this summer has not gone as planned so far. Lukaku has struggled with injuries and has scored just four times in 11 appearances across all competitions this season.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL



🗣️ Max Allegri aims sly dig at Romelu Lukaku ahead of Chelsea vs Juventus

❌ Tuchel's blunt response to Solskjaer's sacking

👀 Mason Mount is a wanted man



football.london/chelsea-fc/tra… 📰 Your Chelsea morning headlines on Tuesday, November 23 #CFC 🗣️ Max Allegri aims sly dig at Romelu Lukaku ahead of Chelsea vs Juventus❌ Tuchel's blunt response to Solskjaer's sacking👀 Mason Mount is a wanted man 📰 Your Chelsea morning headlines on Tuesday, November 23 #CFC 🗣️ Max Allegri aims sly dig at Romelu Lukaku ahead of Chelsea vs Juventus ❌ Tuchel's blunt response to Solskjaer's sacking 👀 Mason Mount is a wanted man football.london/chelsea-fc/tra…

The Chelsea striker has now come under scrutiny from Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri. He claimed that the Blues are able to attack with more speed without their record signing:

“Without Lukaku, they have different characteristics differently. They’ll have fewer reference points and do more counter-attacks. Lukaku is a reference point. They gain speed without him and defend differently.”

Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku will not be worried despite slow start to season

Chelsea were expected to contend for multiple trophies this season. But they have exceeded expectations and currently have a three-point cushion at the top of the Premier League. They play against Juventus in their next Champions League fixture and are second in their group.

This is despite their strikers not starting the season in the best of form. Romelu Lukaku has scored four times so far while Timo Werner has a single goal across all competitions.

Chelsea’s top scorers this season in the Premier League have been their two full backs. Reece James has scored four goals while Ben Chilwell has scored thrice.

Thomas Tuchel’s squad has undergone a fair share of injury troubles since the start of the season. But they are still in a strong position in all competitions. Romelu Lukaku can be expected to blow up at some point.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL



football.london/chelsea-fc/new… The Blues could still win the group, progress or be eliminated. The Blues could still win the group, progress or be eliminated. football.london/chelsea-fc/new…

The Belgian striker has come under scrutiny from the Juventus boss, but has received similar criticism for a number of years. His speed without the ball has never been under doubt. However, Lukaku’s physique and overall stature comes at the cost of ball control and an irregular first touch.

However, in recent seasons, especially under the tutelage of Belgium coach Thierry Henry, Lukaku has learnt to play to his strengths. He has been one of the best finishers in world football for a number of years. He has in recent seasons thrived, especially when he has received good service.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

A number of Chelsea players are more than capable of creating regular chances for the Belgian. Hence, his season is expected to improve in the coming weeks.

Edited by Aditya Singh