"They gave it and then they didn’t give it" - Liverpool star admits team were confused by VAR decision in Europa League loss to Toulouse

Liverpool star Harvey Elliot has admitted that VAR has left the footballers confused. He claims that they need to wait for the check after every goal and cannot over-celebrate as it might get ruled out.

Liverpool had a late equalizer ruled out against Toulouse on Thursday (November 9) night in the UEFA Europa League. The Englishman spoke to the club's official media channel after the match and said via Echo:

"With VAR, you can never celebrate too early and we were just waiting around to see what the decision was. They gave it and then they didn't give it so I'm not too sure what was going on. I'm not the referee, I'm just here to play, so we were waiting for the decision, and unfortunately, it was disallowed."

He added:

"In all fairness, it just summed up our night as I don't think we deserved anything. It was just one of those games when nothing was going for us but we didn't really deserve to win or draw at the end of the day. We've got to take it on the chin. We'll reflect and make sure it doesn't happen again."

The loss did not affect Liverpool much, as they remained on top of the group by nine points. However, Jurgen Klopp was furious as he did not believe it was a handball by Alexis Mac Allister.

Harvey Elliot looking forward to Liverpool vs Brentford

Harvey Elliot has stated that Liverpool need to play better after their 3-2 loss to Toulouse. He added they are looking to put the loss behind them and focus on the upcoming match against Brentford in the Premier League.

Speaking to the club's official media channel, he said via Echo:

"We can play much, much better. We have another important game on Sunday against Brentford, which will be another massive test for us. We need to put this defeat behind us and use it as motivation to go out on the weekend to make sure we put it right and, the things we didn't do right tonight, make sure we do that at the weekend."

Klopp's side are currently 3rd in the Premier League table after Arsenal's controversial loss to Newcastle United. They can go joint-top of the table on Sunday if Tottenham lose to Wolves in Saturday's (November 11) early kickoff.