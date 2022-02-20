“They are going out of line” - Papu Gomez slams French media for treatment of PSG attacker Lionel Messi

Sevilla star Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez has slammed the French media for their harsh treatment of PSG ace Lionel Messi.

Since his stunning move from Barcelona last summer, the Argentine has endured a tough run. He has only struck twice in Ligue 1 in 15 games so far. Recently he came under fire for a missed penalty in PSG's 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

@ESPNFutbolArg "CON MESSI SE ESTÁN PASANDO DE LA RAYA. DE UN DÍA PARA EL OTRO SE TUVO QUE IR..." Papu Gómez bancó al capitán de la Selección argentina y su actual presente en PSG. "CON MESSI SE ESTÁN PASANDO DE LA RAYA. DE UN DÍA PARA EL OTRO SE TUVO QUE IR..." Papu Gómez bancó al capitán de la Selección argentina y su actual presente en PSG. @ESPNFutbolArg https://t.co/zRttwAXaik

Injuries and COVID-19 didn't make Mess's life any easier. Gomez, who plays with Messi in Argentina's national team, has now come to his defence. Speaking to Estadio Deportivo, he said:

"They are going out of line; he had problems after the cup; he had injuries; then the Covid where he had a really bad time, what happened to him same as me, but it never happened to him before.

This is the first time in his illustrious career Messi has played for a team that's not Barcelona and in a different league. Gomez feels the transition has taken a toll on the 34-year-old as unlike other players, Messi hasn't experienced a change of scene before.

"He lived 20 years in Barcelona and from one day to the next he had to leave, it is the same suffering as another footballer, but he never experienced it, change houses, look for another , living in a hotel, that the kids get used to another place, the weathe;, it's all a change that leads you to have to adapt and that can take you more or less."

PSG ace Lionel Messi tipped to return to his best

Despite all the criticism, Messi has racked up seven league assists and boasts five Champions League goals for his new club.

He also showed glimpses of his old self in the 3-1 loss to Nantes on Saturday. Messi assisted Neymar for PSG's only goal on the night and made some crucial ball recoveries too.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi really managed to assist Neymar in this situation Messi really managed to assist Neymar in this situation 😲 https://t.co/mnYNJRpUqE

Gomez feels it's only a matter of time before the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner peaks with his new club, pointing to his form on the international stage.

"We also talked about Leo who was the emblem of Barcelona and arriving to a team that plays differently... but we have to wait for it; he's the best on the planet, and we want to see his best version at PSG because he continues to show it with the national team".

