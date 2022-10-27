“They have got a deeper squad and more experience” - Graeme Le Saux makes bold Premier League prediction involving Chelsea and Arsenal 

Former England full-back Graeme Le Saux has made a bold piece of Premier League predictions involving Chelsea and Arsenal.

The former Chelsea full-back appeared on the Seaman Says Podcast hosted by former Arsenal and England keeper David Seaman.

He was asked his opinion on where both London giants will end the season in the Premier League table.

Le Saux has tipped the Blues to finish ahead of the north London side due to their squad depth and experience at the highest level.

The former England defender has insisted that even though the Gunners are ahead right now in terms of momentum, the Blues could catch up with them. Seaman asked Le Saux, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“The big question Graeme is who will finish higher, Arsenal or Chelsea?”

Le Saux replied:

“Well, on current form it’s an easy answer isn’t it; Arsenal. But the attrition of a season and the need for a team to adapt throughout a season, I think that just gives Chelsea a slight advantage because they have got a deeper squad and more experience in that squad."

He added:

"When you have difficult moments it’s about how you manage your way through those games."

Mikel Arteta's side have enjoyed a phenomenal start to the season this time out and are currently leading the table. They have picked up nine wins, one draw and one loss so far this season in the Premier League.

They have collected 28 points in 11 games and have a two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

The Blues, on the other hand, are fifth in the table with 21 points in 11 games but are still adapting under their new manager Graham Potter.

They have shown signs of improvement following the appointment of the Englishman and are yet to lose a game under Potter in all competitions.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are all chasing the signature of Premier League attacker

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are all set to battle it out for the signature of Wilfried Zaha, who looks set to leave Crystal Palace next summer.

The Ivorian winger has entered the final year of his deal at Selhurst Park and is considering his options.

The Eagles have left a contract proposal on the table for two years but the former Manchester United flop seems determined for a big move.

The fleet-footed winger has impressed this season for Patrick Vieira's side, having scored five goals in 10 games while also producing one assist.

Overall, Zaha has contributed 88 goals and 74 assists in 440 matches for Crystal Palace.

